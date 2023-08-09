Aug. 21: Deadline to Submit Projects for SCV Make a Difference Day

Make a Difference Day returns to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct. 28. SCV nonprofits and schools are encouraged to submit a project for volunteers to complete on Make a Difference Day.

The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day. Volunteer projects are being sought that benefit SCV nonprofits and schools.

Got a project idea that volunteers can help with to enhance your facility or program?

Submit a project proposal for consideration. All submissions are subject to review and approval.

Deadline for proposals is Monday, Aug. 21.

To submit a project proposal click here or visit https://santaclaritavolunteers.com.

