Aug. 21: Deadline to Submit Projects for SCV Make a Difference Day

"Celebrate" is a unique free cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
"Beat the Bridge" is a new game show casting for contestants. The show to air on Game Show Network is looking for the ultimate team of three that can work together using their fun pop-culture knowledge to "Beat the Bridge" for a chance to win over $10,000.
For the 11th consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Several dozen Santa Clarita Valley youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to Fostering Youth Independence’s Reconnect and Rejuvenate Day, which gave the youth a chance to enjoy a day away from the stress of daily life.
As the new school year approaches, parents and caregivers in Santa Clarita Valley are actively searching for a safe, affordable and high-quality after-school program to ensure their children's well-being and success beyond the classroom.
