Barger Brings ‘Saddle’ LACMA Sculpture to the Antelope Valley

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has helped an artwork find its home in the high desert through the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s sculpture loan program. The piece by artist Sir Anthony Caro, entitled “Saddle,” is on long-term loan to the Pearblossom community for the next decade.

Barger’s office covered the cost of shipping the sculpture, which weighs approximately 3,000 pounds and is over 180 feet long, to the Antelope Valley. The artwork, which is made of weathered steel and was completed in 1976, was a gift from Edythe and Eli L. Broad to LACMA’s collection. While the other four supervisorial districts in Los Angeles County have LACMA sculptures in their communities, this is the first time the program was brought to North Los Angeles County.

“Pearblossom is rich in arts and culture so it’s well suited to host this special sculpture,” Barger said. “I was proud to partner with the Pearblossom Rural Town Council to bring this artwork to the community, becoming the first LACMA sculpture to find its home in the Fifth District. Every community deserves access to world-class arts opportunities. I know the many artists, youth and residents in the Antelope Valley will appreciate and enjoy having Saddle close to home.”

“We are delighted to share Sir Anthony Caro’s ‘Saddle’ with residents in Pearblossom,” said Michael Govan, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director. “As the county’s art museum, LACMA is dedicated to serving the many diverse communities throughout our vast county, and over the years we have been working to send LACMA’s treasures to locations beyond our campus on Wilshire Boulevard. We hope to continue sharing more works from the museum’s collection with residents in the Fifth District.”

The Pearblossom Rural Town Council was given a catalog of artwork to choose from and decided on Saddle because it fit in with its rural surroundings.

“This art piece is a unique symbol of our rural culture and lifestyle here in North County,” said Chris Minsal, Pearblossom Rural Town Council President and local artist. “We are honored to have the support of Supervisor Barger to bridge the gap between urban and rural cultures in Los Angeles County. Anchoring Saddle in Pearblossom is a powerful symbol that the county values the Pearblossom community’s character.”

In January 2024, Los Angeles County established a Pearblossom Community Standards District, which defines and establishes development standards for the unincorporated area. Minsal cited the Community Standards District as a sign that the County recognizes the unique needs and goals of rural neighborhoods.

“Saddle” also sets the stage for future artistic opportunities at the Pearblossom Community Center. The Town Council hosts the annual Pearblossom Sunshine Arts Festival onsite and aims to create a sculpture park featuring more artworks.

“As an Antelope Valley resident, arts educator and commissioner, I’ve seen how the arts enrich our North County communities,” said Fifth District Arts Commissioner Alis Clausen-Odenthal. “Bringing a LACMA sculpture to our unincorporated areas is a matter of inclusion and access. The arts belong in every community and I’m glad to see this world-class sculpture has found its home in Pearblossom.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...