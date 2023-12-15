header image

December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices
| Friday, Dec 15, 2023
barger internship

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office is always looking for eager, dedicated public servants.

Barger’s internship program offers a hands-on opportunity to learn about vital issues and gain experience working for a local elected official. Interns will interact with county departments, constituents and other branches of government.

Interns will be assigned to one of the following office locations: Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley, East San Gabriel Valley, Downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel Valley, or Santa Clarita Valley.

The internship is a paid position with compensation ranging from $16.95 – $22.26 per hour with a maximum allotment of 20 hours per week for no longer than six months.

Candidate Qualifications:

Be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Maintain an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher

Have strong verbal and written communication skills

Have excellent organizational skills

Be proficient in Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook and Excel

Be proficient in research techniques

Have a working knowledge of basic office procedures and machines

Maintain a neat, clean, and professional appearance

Duties and Responsibilities Include:

Constituent Services: Route constituent concerns to the proper staff member, county department, or other entity.

Data entry into case management software.

Public Relations: Order, organize and process cards, certificates and scrolls as requested.

Research: Fact finding for ongoing projects.

Office Operations: Filing and answering phones, Updating office material and records and sistributing mail.

Working with Staff: Shadow and collaborate with policy or field staff members.

To apply visit https://kathrynbarger.lacounty.gov/intership-opportunities.
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops

Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
As the busiest shopping season of the year ramps up, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Team DEO, is calling on all L.A. County residents to shop at local mom and pop shops and small businesses across the county during the holiday season.
FULL STORY...

Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched

Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched
Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the official launch of the $68.6M Landlord Relief Fund to assist mom-and-pop landlords recoup losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Adds New Resp-Watch Surveillance Report

Public Health Adds New Resp-Watch Surveillance Report
Friday, Dec 8, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has added a new tool to help keep you and your family safe during the current flu, COVID-19 and RSV respiratory illness season.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, announced the two captains who will serve as masters of the line’s second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship, Star Princess, during an official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
Spectrum announced the completion of a network expansion that will bring gigabit broadband to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in the Los Angeles County community of Val Verde. The $1.6 million project comprises more than 10 miles of network construction.
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
Cameron Smyth Takes Up Gavel as Santa Clarita Mayor for Fifth Time
The Santa Clarita City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 celebrated outgoing Mayor Jason Gibbs as he gave up the gavel to Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth. Smyth was unanimously elected mayor of Santa Clarita for the fifth time.
Cameron Smyth Takes Up Gavel as Santa Clarita Mayor for Fifth Time
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
Zoya Kalinsky, a 7th grader at iLEAD Hybrid, a TK-12th grade tuition-free charter school, addressed the United Nations ECOSOC Chamber for the UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls on Nov. 22
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
Six Hart District high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2022-23, placing them in the top 30% of eligible schools.
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2024 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
The California Department of Public Health launched Thursday an all-new, comprehensive opioid website that gives Californians a single source of prevention, data, treatment and support information.
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
In an era where there seem to be endless options when shopping for kids’ toys, California State University, Northridge experts in child development and the dynamics of play are offering advice on holiday shopping this season.  
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips
Cold nights, fireplaces, the fresh scent of pine – all markers that the holiday season is upon us.
Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
The Gibbons Conservation Center is thrilled to announce they reached their goal, thanking everyone who donated to their November Matching Gift of $15,000.
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
The November fire that shut down a section of the 10 Freeway — subsequently reopening more than a week after the blaze severely damaged a crucial artery for Los Angeles drivers — brought comparison to the 1994 Northridge earthquake and damage it caused to roadways across the region.
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
As the busiest shopping season of the year ramps up, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Team DEO, is calling on all L.A. County residents to shop at local mom and pop shops and small businesses across the county during the holiday season.
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is lighting up the holiday season with a major discount at the pump throughout the West Coast.
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
SCV Water recently partnered with the College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute to develop a Project Management training for local water professionals.
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
The College of the Canyons Workforce and Economic Advancement division was distinguished as one of the top-performing training providers by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board for its 100 percent job placement of Uniquely Abled Academy graduates.
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
Do you have a child or student that is a sixth to eighth-grader with no plans during Winter Break the week of Jan. 2-5? The College of the Canyons Winter Institute is offering hands on career exploration for junior high school students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club recently delivered carloads of toy donations for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station annual toy drive. The SCV Sheriff's Station is collecting toys through Monday, Dec. 18.
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
