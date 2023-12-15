Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office is always looking for eager, dedicated public servants.

Barger’s internship program offers a hands-on opportunity to learn about vital issues and gain experience working for a local elected official. Interns will interact with county departments, constituents and other branches of government.

Interns will be assigned to one of the following office locations: Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley, East San Gabriel Valley, Downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel Valley, or Santa Clarita Valley.

The internship is a paid position with compensation ranging from $16.95 – $22.26 per hour with a maximum allotment of 20 hours per week for no longer than six months.

Candidate Qualifications:

Be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Maintain an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher

Have strong verbal and written communication skills

Have excellent organizational skills

Be proficient in Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook and Excel

Be proficient in research techniques

Have a working knowledge of basic office procedures and machines

Maintain a neat, clean, and professional appearance

Duties and Responsibilities Include:

Constituent Services: Route constituent concerns to the proper staff member, county department, or other entity.

Data entry into case management software.

Public Relations: Order, organize and process cards, certificates and scrolls as requested.

Research: Fact finding for ongoing projects.

Office Operations: Filing and answering phones, Updating office material and records and sistributing mail.

Working with Staff: Shadow and collaborate with policy or field staff members.

To apply visit https://kathrynbarger.lacounty.gov/intership-opportunities.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...