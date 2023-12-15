Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office is always looking for eager, dedicated public servants.
Barger’s internship program offers a hands-on opportunity to learn about vital issues and gain experience working for a local elected official. Interns will interact with county departments, constituents and other branches of government.
Interns will be assigned to one of the following office locations: Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley, East San Gabriel Valley, Downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel Valley, or Santa Clarita Valley.
The internship is a paid position with compensation ranging from $16.95 – $22.26 per hour with a maximum allotment of 20 hours per week for no longer than six months.
Candidate Qualifications:
Be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university.
Maintain an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher
Have strong verbal and written communication skills
Have excellent organizational skills
Be proficient in Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook and Excel
Be proficient in research techniques
Have a working knowledge of basic office procedures and machines
Maintain a neat, clean, and professional appearance
Duties and Responsibilities Include:
Constituent Services: Route constituent concerns to the proper staff member, county department, or other entity.
Data entry into case management software.
Public Relations: Order, organize and process cards, certificates and scrolls as requested.
Research: Fact finding for ongoing projects.
Office Operations: Filing and answering phones, Updating office material and records and sistributing mail.
Working with Staff: Shadow and collaborate with policy or field staff members.
To apply visit https://kathrynbarger.lacounty.gov/intership-opportunities.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.