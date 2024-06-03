Barger Issues Statement on SBA’s Disaster Relief Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is operating a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Los Angeles County, offering in-person support until Wednesday, June 5. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Monday, commenting on the disaster loans offered to Los Angeles County residents and business owners by the U.S. SBA:

“The disaster loans offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration are important resources for anyone that has suffered property losses in Los Angeles County due to a declared emergency,” Barger said. “The region I represent–North County–has been greatly impacted by winter storms, flooding, and mudslides. I want constituents to access these low-interest loans, which are the first step in helping communities get back on their feet. It is my hope that these loans are widely used by homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits who can use a helping hand.”

###

Background:

The U.S. SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center opened its doors in Los Angeles County on May 29, 2024 to provide in-person support to homeowners and business owners who were affected by the natural disasters that occurred in the County between Jan. 31, 2024 through Feb. 9, 2024. The center is located at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (510 South Vermont Avenue, Suite G-100, Los Angeles, CA 90020). Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday of this week. On June 5, the center’s final day of operation, doors will close at 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

U.S. SBA disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles. Businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed business assets and to mitigate risks of a future disaster. Applicants can also apply online. The deadline to apply for property damage is July 16, 2024. The deadline to apply for economic injury is February 18, 2025. For more information about the U.S. SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Los Angeles County, click [here].

