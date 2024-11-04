header image

November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term
| Monday, Nov 4, 2024
Kathryn Barger sworn in

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was sworn in for her third and final term on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony held Saturday, Nov. 2 in Pasadena.

“Today, I took my Oath of Office for my third and final term as Fifth District Supervisor,” Barger said. “I enter these next four years with deep gratitude for the trust you’ve placed in me, appreciation for the community partners who continue to serve alongside me, and hope for what we will accomplish together.”

The oath of office was administered by former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Barger’s Fifth District is the largest Supervisorial district of Los Angeles County, spanning 2,785 square miles, and includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

Barber, the board’s lone Republican, was first elected to the board in 2016. In her prior two terms, Barger has focused on public safety, homelessness and improving the quality of life for Los Angeles County residents with an emphasis on mental health.

She won reelection with 56.82% of the vote on March 5, avoiding a runoff by exceeding the required 50% plus one threshold. This will be her final term as members of the board of supervisors are limited to three four-year terms.

barger sworn in
Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival

Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
Join Los Angels County Parks for some fall fun. The Harvest Festival returns this year Nov. 12-26 with cultural celebrations including food tasting, dancing, music, crafts, children’s story corner and family games.
FULL STORY...

AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists

AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with exhibitions showcasing the compelling work of Indigenous artists.
FULL STORY...

H5 Avian Flu Detected at Wastewater Sampling Site in L.A. County

H5 Avian Flu Detected at Wastewater Sampling Site in L.A. County
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating possible sources of H5 avian flu, which has been detected at low levels for the first time at one of the wastewater sampling sites in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County

Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced that 526 additional Vote Centers will open on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the 2024 General Election.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 6: The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show at the COC PAC
The College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center present the Doo Wop Project Holiday Show, Friday, Dec. 6 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 6: The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show at the COC PAC
Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
As the winter season approaches, that means one thing, the holidays are on their way. Here in Santa Clarita, our community comes alive with the festive spirit, making it the perfect time to discover and support our local businesses.
Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
Nov. 4-10: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 10.
Nov. 4-10: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Dec. 8: Meadow Collective Christmas Market
The Meadow Collective is back in Santa Clarita for the Meadow Collective Christmas Market, bringing together a curated selection of unique and handmade items and small businesses, Sunday, Dec. 8 at Hart & Main, 24217 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.
Dec. 8: Meadow Collective Christmas Market
Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Join Los Angels County Parks for some fall fun. The Harvest Festival returns this year Nov. 12-26 with cultural celebrations including food tasting, dancing, music, crafts, children’s story corner and family games.
Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Propositions, ballot measures, judges, City Councilmembers, state assembly, Congress, Senate and of course, the President—as Tuesday, Nov. 5 approaches, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Dec. 14: ‘A Holiday Marketplace’ Benefits Wave Swim Team
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team is hosting the annual “A Holiday Marketplace” fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse.
Dec. 14: ‘A Holiday Marketplace’ Benefits Wave Swim Team
AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with exhibitions showcasing the compelling work of Indigenous artists.
AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans
The Master's University men's basketball team continued their dominating start to the season with a 90-78 road win over Missouri Baptist University at Abe Lemon Arena in Oklahoma City.
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans
H5 Avian Flu Detected at Wastewater Sampling Site in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating possible sources of H5 avian flu, which has been detected at low levels for the first time at one of the wastewater sampling sites in Los Angeles County.
H5 Avian Flu Detected at Wastewater Sampling Site in L.A. County
Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Saugus Union School District Office.
Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
The Knights of Columbus Council 6016 in the Santa Clarita Valley has launched its annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, with all proceeds benefiting local charitable programs.
Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
SCVEDC to Receive the Strategic Engagement Award from LAEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be recognized by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with a Strategic Engagement Award.
SCVEDC to Receive the Strategic Engagement Award from LAEDC
Nov. 5: Newhall Library DIY Air Plant Holder Workshop
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a do it yourself Air Plant Holder Workshop Tuesday, Nov. 5 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Nov. 5: Newhall Library DIY Air Plant Holder Workshop
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced that 526 additional Vote Centers will open on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the 2024 General Election.
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Gather family and friends, for Bridge to Home's Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov 16, 8 - 11 a.m. at the Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band, along with vocalist Steve Lively, present a unique evening of classic tunes and modern flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan of big band music or just love hearing inventive, cutting-edge arrangements, Classic/Remix promises a night of musical contrasts.
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host an afternoon of heartwarming tales with "The Golden Goose" and "Strega Nona" with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Nov. 16 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
