Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was sworn in for her third and final term on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony held Saturday, Nov. 2 in Pasadena.

“Today, I took my Oath of Office for my third and final term as Fifth District Supervisor,” Barger said. “I enter these next four years with deep gratitude for the trust you’ve placed in me, appreciation for the community partners who continue to serve alongside me, and hope for what we will accomplish together.”

The oath of office was administered by former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Barger’s Fifth District is the largest Supervisorial district of Los Angeles County, spanning 2,785 square miles, and includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

Barber, the board’s lone Republican, was first elected to the board in 2016. In her prior two terms, Barger has focused on public safety, homelessness and improving the quality of life for Los Angeles County residents with an emphasis on mental health.

She won reelection with 56.82% of the vote on March 5, avoiding a runoff by exceeding the required 50% plus one threshold. This will be her final term as members of the board of supervisors are limited to three four-year terms.

