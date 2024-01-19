header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 18
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
| Thursday, Jan 18, 2024

Bill Miranda Preferred high res cropSculpting Timeless Stories

In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways. From stunning public art pieces to live performances and thought-provoking galleries, the array of opportunities invites us to experience the creative process up close. By exploring the City’s beautiful art scene, you will encounter a diverse range of mediums, styles and perspectives.

Whether you find yourself hitting the pump track on two wheels or simply taking a stroll to admire the City’s breathtaking open spaces, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita (20870 Centre Pointe Parkway) is not only home to a bike enthusiast’s playground, but an iconic public art sculpture that also acts as a useful tool. Created by artist Mike Burke, a giant set of steel bicycle handlebars accompanied by an ADA-height bike seat are cemented into the ground, serving not only as a landmark at the Trek Bike Park, but a bike service station for minor bike repairs. This sculpture/rack can accommodate up to 10 bikes and sports a large number “23” on the front, representing the year Burke created the piece. It also stands as a 50-year tribute to the first established BMX racing series in 1973, earning it the title: BMX Tribute. We highly encourage you all to visit this astonishing sculpture – and don’t forget your helmet!

Perfect for any date night or an evening out with friends and family is The MAIN Theatre (24266 Main Street), Old Town Newhall’s dynamic venue that acts as the perfect spotlight for performers, musicians and theater enthusiasts alike. The MAIN takes pride in offering a diverse lineup of productions, catering to a wide spectrum of artistic tastes. Whether you are a fan of classic dramas, contemporary comedies or live music, there is something for everyone on this prestigious stage. Lovers of comedy will be pleased to hear that The Society Comedy Troupe is back at The MAIN on Saturday, Feb. 3, for a night filled with laughter and fun. Using the audience’s ideas as a basis for their show, they create an entirely spontaneous act, so you will never see the same show twice. Another unique play to look forward to is the darkly comedic drama At Home at the Zoo with several nightly performances beginning Friday, Feb. 9. The play combines Edward Albee’s classic The Zoo Story with its prequel, Homelife, whichallows the audience to delve into the reasoning behind the human desire for true connection to others. To buy tickets and for more information on all performances, please visit AtTheMAIN.org. There is always a story to tell at The MAIN!

What was once home to a world of fantasy has now become a setting for those who truly desire to ponder new perspectives. The First Floor is now home to the latest art exhibition, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” which will be on display through March 6. Located at Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Boulevard), each piece of art featured serves as a narrative about overcoming and redefining the constructs that confine society’s norms and perceptions. If you love artwork that ultimately makes you think or drives a conversation in different ways, this exhibit will be perfect for you.

As Santa Clarita continues to grow, the art that can be discovered stands as a testament to the transformative power of creativity and the enduring impact it has on our City. Whether it be through public art pieces, live performances or abstract galleries, the arts enrich people’s lives, fostering creativity, empathy and a shared sense of identity. As we continue to appreciate and invest in the arts, we contribute to the creation of spaces that not only reflect our collective stories, but also inspires future generations to explore, create and connect through the timeless language of art.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene

Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance

Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024
Several years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream

Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream
Thursday, Jan 11, 2024
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a visionary leader whose courage and commitment to justice changed the course of history.
READ MORE...

State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget

State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for fiscal year 2024–25:
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Hosting ‘The Big I Do’ Event

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Hosting ‘The Big I Do’ Event
Monday, Jan 8, 2024
This Valentine’s Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the much-anticipated return of the “The Big I Do” wedding experience.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, Jan 5, 2024
Happy 2024! With a new year comes the opportunity to approach our goals with renewed excitement and commitment.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN
Bring your family and friends for an evening with a fairy tale twist! Residents are invited to purchase tickets for Showdown Stage Company’s production “Never After Happily” with showings starting Friday, Jan. 26, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN
Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita
E.S.C.A.P.E Theatre is presenting, "The Wizard of Oz," a musical based on the classic children's novel by L. Frank Baum, Feb. 1-4, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing person, Jessel Andrea Castellanos Quintero.
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest, this time outlasting Bakersfield College 73-65 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65
TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit
Pole vaulters from The Master's University track and field team participated in the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno Jan. 11-13.
TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit
COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Amiya Robinson (women's basketball) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 8-13.
COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, with public session beginning at 9 a.m., followed immediately by closed session at 12 p.m.
Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning
Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast
To help kick off its 10th annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses campaign, Carousel Ranch is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast
Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive
Los Anarchists Junior Derby and Cedars Sinai are teaming up for their fifth annual junior roller derby tournament and blood drive at Santa Clarita Studios Saturday, Jan. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive
AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing Board approved modifications Wednesday to an Order for Abatement requiring Chiquita Canyon Landfill to address ongoing concerns at its facility.
AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Supporters of youth tackle football won the game before they stepped onto the field Wednesday morning.
Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Prep Help
To help take the stress out of Tax Day 2024, California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is offering free tax preparation assistance to low-income families and individuals.
CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Prep Help
Spectrum Reach Opens Applications for 2024 “Pay It Forward” Initiative
Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., announced it will offer 250 underserved small business owners nationwide access to its expert advertising and marketing resources through its 2024 “Pay It Forward” initiative. 
Spectrum Reach Opens Applications for 2024 “Pay It Forward” Initiative
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest. 
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
The California Water Commission today approved a white paper that contains potential strategies to protect communities and fish and wildlife in the event of drought.
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights
After 13 years of collaborative efforts within the community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation continues to be crucial to the region's growth.
SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights
May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler
Enjoy the sounds of blues at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, as it presents Blues Travelers. 
May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles. 
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
The short story chronicling what happens next, “Supernova” by Kosiso Ugwueze, an assistant professor of English at California State University, Northridge, has been included in “The Best American Short Stories 2023,”
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
SCVNews.com