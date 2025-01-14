header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
| Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025

College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men’s basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The win was the second straight for Canyons (now 5-11, 1-1), which previously bested L.A. Pierce College in the team’s final non-conference outing on Jan. 4.

COC combined to shoot better than 51 percent from the field as a team, with Wilson showing the hot hand on a 13-of-18 shooting performance. Wilson’s 32 points were the game high and came alongside nine rebounds, including five offensive, and two blocks.

Wilson was a perfect eight-of-eight in the second half as the Cougars continued to build on a 47-35 halftime advantage. Saturday’s outing also eclipsed the freshman’s previous season-high mark of 16.

Donovan Chapman was next with 22 points after going three-of-four from behind the arc. Chapman also claimed a game-high 11 rebounds to go with four assists.

In all, the Cougars saw four starters end in double figures with Donovan Cornelius (19 points) and Gilad Ziegel (13 points) included in that group. COC was a combined 11-of-23 from three-point land to help give the Cougars an offensive boost.

Glendale (then 6-9, 0-1) received 24 points from Tyson Jackson, which helped the Vaqueros try to keep pace. Nigel Dickens was next for GCC with 18 points and 10 rebounds, however, Glendale shot just under 37 percent from the field as a team.

Canyons continued conference play on Monday, Jan. 13 vs. Antelope Valley College. That contest was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 but had to be rescheduled due to recent wildfires throughout the region. The result was a loss for COC 84-80.

The Cougars will next play at Citrus College on Wednesday, Jan. 15, with the start at 7 p.m.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale

Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men's basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale

Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
College of the Canyons women's basketball was beaten 81-37 by No. 6 state-ranked Glendale College, suffering defeat in the Western State Conference, South Division opener at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Jan. 11.
FULL STORY...

TMU Swim Competes through Tough Week

TMU Swim Competes through Tough Week
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
The Master's University men's swim team led the way in the pool as both the men's and women's team competed in the Triple Distance Individual hosted by Concordia University Irvine at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine Saturday afternoon Jan. 11.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Win, Lowery Gets Career Point 2,000

Mustangs Win, Lowery Gets Career Point 2,000
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
Kaleb Lowery became just the fourth player in The Master's University men's basketball history to eclipse the 2,000-point mark in the Mustangs' 80-67 win over the Ottawa University of Arizona Spirit Saturday, Jan. 11 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Perform a Spirited upset

Lady Mustangs Perform a Spirited upset
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
The Master's University women's basketball team returned to the winning column in convincing fashion, defeating Ottawa University of Arizona 72-58 at The MacArthur Center Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 p.m.
Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.
County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC breast surgical oncologist Amanda Woodworth, MD, has been appointed co-chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team.
Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a 10-story building in downtown Los Angeles and home to the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and various veteran service partners, has now closed to the public.
County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’
Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.
Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men's basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale
College of the Canyons women's basketball was beaten 81-37 by No. 6 state-ranked Glendale College, suffering defeat in the Western State Conference, South Division opener at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’
ESCAPE Theatre will present its 50th Production, "Annie" from Thursday, Jan. 30 thru Sunday, Feb. 2 at the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’
Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28.
Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors
Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
DoorDash Waive Fees, Donates to World Central Kitchen
Due to continuing wildfires raging across Los Angeles County DoorDash will continue to waive fees on orders in the county and donate $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in the area, up to $1 million.
DoorDash Waive Fees, Donates to World Central Kitchen
Death Toll Reaches 24 in L.A. Wildfires, More Wind Expected
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. There currently are three active fires in L.A. County. The Lida Fire near Acton is 100% contained.
Death Toll Reaches 24 in L.A. Wildfires, More Wind Expected
LAHSA Postpones Homeless Count Due to Wildfires
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the postponement of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for at least 30 days.
LAHSA Postpones Homeless Count Due to Wildfires
Feb. 6: Raised on TV to Open SCVBandscast at The Main
As part of SCVBandscast, Raised on TV will play at The Main in Newhall on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: Raised on TV to Open SCVBandscast at The Main
Feb. 2: Nest Healing Art Studio
Registration is now open for the next session of Nest Healing Art Studio, to be held on Sunday, Feb. 2 at ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Session times in 2025 are scheduled for 1-2 p.m.
Feb. 2: Nest Healing Art Studio
Jan. 18: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
As it does every weekend throughout the year, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
Jan. 18: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Jan. 16: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular board meeting Thursday, Jan. 16 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 16: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
TMU Swim Competes through Tough Week
The Master's University men's swim team led the way in the pool as both the men's and women's team competed in the Triple Distance Individual hosted by Concordia University Irvine at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine Saturday afternoon Jan. 11.
TMU Swim Competes through Tough Week
Jan. 13-19: Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 19.
Jan. 13-19: Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Mustangs Win, Lowery Gets Career Point 2,000
Kaleb Lowery became just the fourth player in The Master's University men's basketball history to eclipse the 2,000-point mark in the Mustangs' 80-67 win over the Ottawa University of Arizona Spirit Saturday, Jan. 11 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Win, Lowery Gets Career Point 2,000
Ken Striplin | Dive Into a Summer of Fun as a City of Santa Clarita Lifeguard
Nothing says summer like the smell of sunscreen, the sound of splashing in the pool and cooling off in the water with friends and family.
Ken Striplin | Dive Into a Summer of Fun as a City of Santa Clarita Lifeguard
SCVNews.com