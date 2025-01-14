Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale

College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men’s basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The win was the second straight for Canyons (now 5-11, 1-1), which previously bested L.A. Pierce College in the team’s final non-conference outing on Jan. 4.

COC combined to shoot better than 51 percent from the field as a team, with Wilson showing the hot hand on a 13-of-18 shooting performance. Wilson’s 32 points were the game high and came alongside nine rebounds, including five offensive, and two blocks.

Wilson was a perfect eight-of-eight in the second half as the Cougars continued to build on a 47-35 halftime advantage. Saturday’s outing also eclipsed the freshman’s previous season-high mark of 16.

Donovan Chapman was next with 22 points after going three-of-four from behind the arc. Chapman also claimed a game-high 11 rebounds to go with four assists.

In all, the Cougars saw four starters end in double figures with Donovan Cornelius (19 points) and Gilad Ziegel (13 points) included in that group. COC was a combined 11-of-23 from three-point land to help give the Cougars an offensive boost.

Glendale (then 6-9, 0-1) received 24 points from Tyson Jackson, which helped the Vaqueros try to keep pace. Nigel Dickens was next for GCC with 18 points and 10 rebounds, however, Glendale shot just under 37 percent from the field as a team.

Canyons continued conference play on Monday, Jan. 13 vs. Antelope Valley College. That contest was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 but had to be rescheduled due to recent wildfires throughout the region. The result was a loss for COC 84-80.

The Cougars will next play at Citrus College on Wednesday, Jan. 15, with the start at 7 p.m.

