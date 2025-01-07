Cougars Close Out Non-Conference Schedule with 83-77 Victory at L.A. Pierce

College of the Canyons men’s basketball played to an 83-77 road victory at L.A. Pierce College on Saturday, Jan. 4 to close out its non-conference schedule in winning fashion.

Canyons (4-10) has now won two of its last three outings, with the loss coming to Mt. San Antonio College in the championship game of the Cougar Holiday Classic.

The Cougars trailed 39-37 headed into halftime against Pierce but battled back in the second half to find the winning edge. COC shot just under 45 percent for the game and was able to find additional separation with a 16-of-20 mark from the charity stripe.

Donovan Cornelius led the COC starting unit with 16 points while Justin Perez came off the bench with 16 points of his own to match the team-high total. Donovan Chapman also provided a big boost off the bench with 12 points, a game-best 12 rebounds and three assists.

COC starters Stacy Webb and Donovan Chapman finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Gilad Ziegel ended his day with 11 points.

L.A. Pierce (7-9) entered the contest having won five of its last six games but has now lost back-to-back outings. The Brahmas received 45 points from its reserve unit with a game-high 22 points coming from Tyler Glisson. Starter Jule Sims was next with 16 points and nine boards.

Canyons is back in action Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Cougar Cage to begin Western State Conference, South Division play vs. Antelope Valley College. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip off and will be broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

