Canyons Can’t Get Past No. 5 Citrus College

College of the Canyons men’s basketball had four players reach double-digits but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with No. 5 state-ranked Citrus College in a 111-77 road affair Wednesday night, Jan. 15.

Canyons (5-12, 1-2) suffered its second conference loss on a night in which the Cougars collectively struggled from the field with a team shooting percentage under 40 percent, while also being plagued with shooting less than 58 percent from the foul line.

Donovan Chapman recorded his fourth straight double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds on the night. He’s also reached that plateau in five of the last six games and is currently averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Wyatt Wilson was the leading scorer for Canyons with 14 points and a six-of-12 mark from the field. Donovan Cornelius finished with 12 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

Georges Abdulnour led the reserves with 12 points after going a perfect five-of-five on his attempts. Alexander Martinez and Justin Perez came off the bench with eight points apiece, with Perez also pulling down five rebounds.

COC trailed from the early going and headed into the locker room at 56-31. The Cougars then played a much closer and spirted second half but didn’t make any significant headway.

Citrus was led by Tyler Isaak and KJ Perry, who scored 20 and 19 points, respectively. Isaak had a team-high 10 boards as well. The Owls also received 48 bench points to help push past the Cougars.

