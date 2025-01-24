COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67

College of the Canyons Men’s Basketball put away another win in Western State Conference, South Division play, posting a 71-67 win over the visiting L.A. Valley College Monarchs at Lee Smelser Court.

COC freshman guard Justin Perez kicked off the action with a takeaway straight into a three-point jump shot to put the Cougars on the board first. Canyons (6-12, 2-2) continued the momentum throughout, never relinquishing the lead.

However, the Monarchs (4-12, 0-3) continued to put pressure and cut a 13-point deficit with four minutes to go, down to three points in the final 30 seconds.

Again, it was Perez lifting the Cougars past the Monarchs making back-to-back free throws to help Canyons close out the victory.

Though L.A. Valley outshot COC from the field by about four percent, the Cougars powered past the Monarchs from both behind the arc and the free-throw line. Canyons shot 38.9 percent from the three-point line along and was 70.6 percent from the free-throw line.

COC freshman Donovan Cornelius and sophomore Raz Orbach dropped 19 points each in their 35 minutes of play. Cornelius went 5-of-9 from the field and also worked for seven rebounds, and was also credited with an assist, a steal and a block. Orbach went 9-of-14 from the field and finished with six rebounds, five offensive, along with two assists and just as many blocks.

Perez finished the night with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in his 23 minutes of play.

Off the bench, freshman Gilad Ziegel put up 10 points and led his team with eight rebounds and four assists, in his 24 minutes of work.

Canyons had its Wednesday road contest at West L.A. College postponed due to wildfires in the region. The Cougars will instead return to action at Santa Monica College on Saturday, Jan. 25 for a 3 p.m. start.

