header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
| Friday, Jan 24, 2025
mens_basketball_24676_250118

College of the Canyons Men’s Basketball put away another win in Western State Conference, South Division play, posting a 71-67 win over the visiting L.A. Valley College Monarchs at Lee Smelser Court.

COC freshman guard Justin Perez kicked off the action with a takeaway straight into a three-point jump shot to put the Cougars on the board first. Canyons (6-12, 2-2) continued the momentum throughout, never relinquishing the lead.

However, the Monarchs (4-12, 0-3) continued to put pressure and cut a 13-point deficit with four minutes to go, down to three points in the final 30 seconds.

Again, it was Perez lifting the Cougars past the Monarchs making back-to-back free throws to help Canyons close out the victory.

Though L.A. Valley outshot COC from the field by about four percent, the Cougars powered past the Monarchs from both behind the arc and the free-throw line. Canyons shot 38.9 percent from the three-point line along and was 70.6 percent from the free-throw line.

COC freshman Donovan Cornelius and sophomore Raz Orbach dropped 19 points each in their 35 minutes of play. Cornelius went 5-of-9 from the field and also worked for seven rebounds, and was also credited with an assist, a steal and a block. Orbach went 9-of-14 from the field and finished with six rebounds, five offensive, along with two assists and just as many blocks.

Perez finished the night with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in his 23 minutes of play.

Off the bench, freshman Gilad Ziegel put up 10 points and led his team with eight rebounds and four assists, in his 24 minutes of work.

Canyons had its Wednesday road contest at West L.A. College postponed due to wildfires in the region. The Cougars will instead return to action at Santa Monica College on Saturday, Jan. 25 for a 3 p.m. start.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67

COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball put away another win in Western State Conference, South Division play, posting a 71-67 win over the visiting L.A. Valley College Monarchs at Lee Smelser Court.
FULL STORY...

TMU Swim Teams Take to the Pool at Fresno Pacific

TMU Swim Teams Take to the Pool at Fresno Pacific
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams met in the pool against Fresno Pacific University at Sunnyside Aquatic Center in Fresno Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.
FULL STORY...

TMU Bucks Buccaneers in Arizona

TMU Bucks Buccaneers in Arizona
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
Caden Starr tied a career high with eight three-pointers to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 90-54 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Buckled by Buccaneers

Lady Mustangs Buckled by Buccaneers
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
Too many turnovers turned costly for The Master's University women's basketball team in an 85-79 loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Defense Stepped Up in Mustangs Win over BenU

Defense Stepped Up in Mustangs Win over BenU
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
The Master's University men's basketball defense stepped up in the final moments of the game to get an 80-72 conference road win over Benedictine Mesa Thursday night, Jan. 16.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised the Health Office Order issued on Jan. 10 probhiting the use of power blowers countywide.
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball put away another win in Western State Conference, South Division play, posting a 71-67 win over the visiting L.A. Valley College Monarchs at Lee Smelser Court.
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
With the rise in local drug-related incidents, it’s more important than ever for parents to have open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of substance abuse.
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations
Since the unprecedented Los Angeles County wildfire siege began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the heartfelt generosity from the community has been inspirational.
Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations
Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for its 97th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry on Thursday, Jan 23. As in years past, CalArtian-helmed films are in the running across the ceremony’s 23 categories.
Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Did you get engaged over the holidays? Say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day. Get married at The Big I Do, where multiple couples exchange vows in a beautiful ceremony and celebrate their love with a lavish reception. Participating couples will have a chance to win a custom wedding dress, a suit and wedding bands.
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help
The fires that impacted the Los Angeles area in early January, especially the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have displaced thousands of people destroying or damaging more than 16,000 homes and businesses and burning more than 40,000 acres.
Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California.
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host a Anti-Valentine's Day Party and vendor market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
Le Chene French Cuisine will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Parlor Magic Show 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
As part of Santa Clarita Valley Water’s mission to provide reliable water supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost, the Agency regularly evaluates the cost of providing service to confirm that expenses are balanced with revenue so that it can adequately address system operations, maintenance and updates, meet government regulations and maintain financial stability.
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
Public Health Declares Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Hughes Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced potential direct smoke impact from the Hughes Wildfire has caused unhealthy air quality.
Public Health Declares Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Hughes Fire
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 1 p.m. on the Hughes Fire. A total of 10,176 acres has been consumed.
Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Valencia High School and Saving Hearts Foundation will host free cardiologist consultations 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at 27801 N Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
SCVNews.com