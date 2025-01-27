Career Games Spark Lady Mustangs to Win

Kelly Mathiesen had a career-high 21 points and Bella Forker a career-high six blocks to help lift The Master’s University women’s basketball team to a 74-51 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.

The Lady Mustangs’ defense was spectacular, holding ERAU to just four points in the second quarter and eight in the third.

“I’m so proud of each player, but Kelly was phenomenal,” said Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “They were all truly focused. From the start, the bench gave us a much needed spark. Defense was key, with Bella showing what she is capable of defensively.”

The game started rough for TMU (12-6, 5-2), with the Eagles jumping out to a 6-0 lead. But The Master’s woke up, getting a 9-2 run to briefly take the lead with 5:27 to play in the first quarter.

But this game was a game of runs as Embry-Riddle went on an 8-0 run over the next three minutes to go up 16-9. That’s when the Lady Mustangs started a run of their own.

First it was a 9-2 run to close out the quarter tied at 18-18. But that run continued into the second quarter, a period The Master’s dominated by out-scoring the Eagles 20-4 to go into the locker room with a 38-22 lead.

But it didn’t end there, as TMU again controlled the third quarter 16-8.

Over the 22:28 that spanned across the end of the first quarter through the end of the third, The Master’s out-scored the Eagles 52-21 to turn what was a close came into a blowout win.

The Lady Mustangs held ERAU to 17 of 60 (28 percent) from the field in the game.

In addition to her 21 points, Mathiesen also pulled down seven rebounds. Alli VanKooten finished with 12 points and seven boards while Lexi Hernandez grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

The Master’s will next travel to Surprise, Ariz. to take on OUAZ on Thursday, Jan. 30. TMU defeated the Spirit 72-58 in their first meeting of the season back on Jan. 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

