Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 19 new deaths and 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,970 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of three additional cases of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Thursday she will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district.

The Valencia based dietary supplement manufacturer, Leif Labs, has partnered with Axe ALS, raising nearly $8,000 to provide valuable nutritional supplements to support those with ALS.

The Santa Clarita Marathon is returning and is look for any who would volunteer their time to help make it the best marathon so far.

The California Department of Public Health is hosting a week of action to strongly encourage Californians to take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays.

The city of Santa Clarita has taken a major step forward in protecting public safety during power outages by installing a new hydrogen fuel cell backup power system at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

During their Dec. 14 meeting the Saugus Union School District Governing Board confirmed their 2022 meeting calendar and elected officers.

The William S. Hart Union High School District unanimously approved the appointment of Kanika Mapp as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 187 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Tuesday.

On Dec. 4, people from across the country joined Bridge to Home for its annual fundraiser, Soup for the Soul.

Ahead of the long holiday school break, CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County), AAA and families who have lost loved ones to street racing gathered to remind the public of the dangers of illegal street racing, as well as highlight a new law.

Three William S. Hart Union High School District junior high science teachers are now “Stratonauts” as they flew with scientists from around the world on board NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).

Enchanted Princess, the fifth royal-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially named in a ceremony and celebration as part of an original production “Our World, Enchanted,” that premiered Monday.

COC Clears Nearly $950,000 in Student Debt Through COVID Funds In an effort to remove financial debt as a barrier to higher education, the Santa Clarita Community College District cleared nearly $950,000 in student debt through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Accepting Applications for EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp Cajun's Aviation Dream is now accepting applications for the 2022 EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp through Jan. 31, 2022.

Dec. 14-18: County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita now through Saturday as wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

Zonta SCV Seeks ‘Women in Service’ Nominations The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local non-profit organizations that would like to have their outstanding women volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s 37th annual Women in Service Celebration Luncheon.