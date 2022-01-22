Castaic Union School District Announces Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program

The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The program is open to past and present students of Castaic Middle School.

Jene Fielder was a vibrant lady who lived with gusto. She had no children of her own and wanted to find a way to help the children of Castaic, where she lived for many years. She decided to establish a trust fund that would support Castaic students to further their education after she passed. She personally set up the parameters of the fund. It was her desire that all scholarships awarded would go to students that currently attend or have attended Castaic Middle School. Three scholarships are being offered as follows:

Tier 1: Current 8th grade CMS student ($1,000.)

Tier 2: Current 12th grade student ($2,000.)

Tier 3: Post High School with plans to attend college, trade school or life advancement ($2,000.)

May Jene’s legacy continue in the lives of the recipients of these heart-felt, dedicated funds.

To apply, visit Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Application.

All applications must be submitted by email on or before March 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to scholarship@castaicusd.com, Attention: David Huffaker.

If you would like more information about the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship, email David Huffaker at david@davidhuffakerlaw.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...