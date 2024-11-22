Central Park Exercise Staircase Closure Extended Thru Nov. 28

Due to construction and weather delays, the closure of the exercise staircase at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be extended through Nov. 28.

The staircase is currently under construction for the upcoming amenity, the River of Lights, which will consist of hundreds of LED lights installed within the pathway along the plaza and then along the 172-step staircase.

The lights will be capable of varying colors and levels of brightness, which will help create the visual effects such as flowing water, or a “river of lights.”

Construction began on the project on Nov. 1 and the staircase was expected to be closed for three weeks.

The plaza and walkway at the south end of Central Park will be closed for approximately three months. During this time, there will be no impact to field reservations or the perimeter trail.

The work also includes the installation of the public artwork, “When a Cloud Met a Cloud” by artist Sujin Lim. The work features white clouds with multi-colored “rain” support columns, which will be located in the center of the plaza. Acting as a centerpiece to the plaza. This location will invite residents and visitors to learn more about water in Santa Clarita.

Visit the city of Santa Clarita Government Facebook page for updated information on when the staircase will reopen.

