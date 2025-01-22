header image

January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Santa Clarita Hosts MLK Day Unity Walk
| Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
2025 Unity Walk

The city of Santa Clarita hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. in Central Park in Saugus. The event attracted a crowd of several hundred from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to listen to speeches and entertainment before walking through Central Park.

MLK Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January each year near the date of King’s birthday on Jan. 15. The holiday honors the memory of King who was assassinated outside a Memphis motel in 1968.

King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.

On April 4, 1968, King was shot and killed as he stood on the second-floor balcony outside his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.

President Ronald Reagan signed the federal holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed on Jan. 20, 1986. Official observance in each state’s law as well as federal law occurred in 2000.

The program at the event included:

The American Flag presentation by the West Ranch High School Color Guard.

The National Anthem performed by the Golden Valley High School choir.

An invocation given by Pastor Robert Cooper from Berean Baptist Church in Valencia.

A prayer offered by Rev. Christopher Montella of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Santa Clarita.

Speeches from Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Mirada and Valencia High School sophomore McKenzie Medland.

The song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” performed by Kenneth Page.

Children from the Bee BRAVE Ensemble performed the “Bee BRAVE Song.” The aimed to improve relationships between various races and ethnic groups

The Bee BRAVE (Because Racism Affects Virtually Everyone) Movement is a call to action to promote racial harmony, equity and social justice through personal empowerment. It advocates for anti-racist awareness, allyship, action and accountability. Bee BRAVE provides practical tools and tips for being anti-racist, inclusive and denouncing racism. To learn more visit www.beebravemovement.com.

At the conclusion of the formal program the West Ranch High School drumline led the crowd on the Unity Walk through Central Park.

