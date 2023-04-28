Child & Family Center Online Auction Runs April 30-May 12

The Child & Family Center Taste of the Town Online Auction will run Sunday, April 30 at noon through May 12 at 6 p.m. You can bid on items if you cannot attend the event which will be held Sunday, May 7 at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

VIP tickets are $150 per person and includes seat at a reserved umbrella table, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (one hour early access) and preferred parking.

General tickets are $95 per person 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy unlimited samples from Santa Clarita’s finest restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors. Plus live band and online silent auction and a few surprises. Taste of the Town is a 21+ event.

Taste of the Town is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Child & Family Center which provides mental health services to families in the Santa Clarita Valley. Over the past year, Child & Family therapists and case managers have continued to help more than 1,200 children, teens and families in the community who struggle with anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence situations.

The online silent auction started live on Sunday, April 30 at noon and will close on Friday May 12 at 6 p.m.

Some of the exciting auction items include:

Gourmet dinners

Schecter Guitar

Dodgers / Kings tickets

Tour of SoFi Stadium

Wine Tastings

Golf Foursomes

Weekend Getaways

Theater & Museum Tickets

Amusement Park Tickets

And much more.

To bid on the auction click here.

For more information visit Taste of the Town.

