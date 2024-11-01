Child & Family Center Staff Member Honored for DE&I Efforts

The Child & Family Center has announced that Jamie Munoz, Program Manager of the Family Preservation Program, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside the Valley Magazine as one of its 2024 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leaders of Influence.

The publication recognizes people and organizations throughout the region who continue to advance DE&I efforts in the workplace.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to shine light on people and companies making our work environments stronger,” said Josh Schimmels, Publisher and CEO of Los Angeles Business Journal: Inside the Valley.

“Jamie has been an active leader of Child & Family Center’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging team initiatives since its inception several years ago, said Nikki Buckstead, CEO. “Her passion for ensuring a diverse and inclusive environment for staff and services responsive to the community’s needs motivates her. We are fortunate to have Jamie at the Center, not just as a leader and clinician but also as someone who helps drive best-practice DEIB initiatives that positively impact the clients, the community we serve, and the staff.”

The Child & Family Center provides mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, teens and families.

For more information visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

