October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
City Hall

The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday calling for more local control over zoning laws and land use.

The resolution was in response to bills recently passed into state law that would strengthen the state’s authority over land use and zoning. One of the pieces of the legislation, Senate Bill 9, is a primary focus of local control advocates’ ire as it would allow duplex and lot-split provisions to increase density, or “upzone,” in single-family neighborhoods without regard to local zoning codes, community input and environmental review processes.

While advocates for SB 9 have said that it would create more affordable housing, opponents have said that it would dramatically damage single-family neighborhoods.

“At this point, it really is no secret that the state has been taking a greater and greater role in housing and land use,” said Assistant City Manager Frank Oviedo. “In doing so, they continue to usurp the authority of local elected officials’ ability to control (their) own destiny and shape the future of their communities based on local circumstances and issues unique to individual cities.”

The resolution stems from the city being contacted by California Cities for Local Control, an organization founded in July 2020 that advocates for enlisting the support “from cities and local elected officials to further strengthen local control as it relates to local zoning and housing issues,” according to the city agenda.

Santa Clarita now joins more than 70 other cities in California that have adopted a similar resolution showing support for the CCLC’s mission.

Showing her support for the resolution during the meeting, City Councilwoman Laurene Weste said that parking and increased capacities would be controlled by Sacramento, by state officials who don’t understand the local issues as well as regional bodies could.

“I do want to keep local control and do what’s best for our community with our community here telling us what they feel is best,” said Weste. “But we also have to be realistic about the capacities and what’s already in existence, and how much stress you can put on those different infrastructure segments in order to accommodate new buildings.”

“Because every time we add something, you’re absolutely using more gas, water, sewage and power,” added Weste.

City Councilwoman Marsha McLean said that while she also worries about single-family residences and neighborhoods, she was also concerned about environmental issues. McLean said that by increasing the number of homes on a single plot of land, you would, by exchange, be eliminating more grass and trees.

“I wish that everyone who’s concerned about climate change would be a little more concerned about what Sacramento and our governor wants to do to our neighborhoods, and the air we breathe,” said McLean.

City staff informed the council that with their collective signatures, the city now joins the list of other cities supporting the CCLC. Councilman Cameron Smyth said he would imagine the coalition would then be more engaged as Sacramento issues similar bills.

LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,556; L.A. County Transmission Rate Remains High
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,556; L.A. County Transmission Rate Remains High
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 19 new deaths and 1,142 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,556 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday calling for more local control over zoning laws and land use.
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
After Colleen Shaffer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, she decided she wanted to help others who were on the same uncertain journey she was on — so she hosted a tea party in her backyard where supporters showed up for her and on behalf of cancer patients.
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Women and men gathered on top of Old Town Newhall’s parking structure Thursday for an evening of drinks and recognition of local leaders in the film industry as part of Zonta’s women’s film festival, Lunafest.
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
On Oct. 15, Princess Cruises marked the return to service of the cruise line’s third ship in the U.S. – Emerald Princess – departing from the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale.
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
Week Nine Football Preview
Two out of five league games have been completed as the Foothill League inches closer to the CIF playoffs. The Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats remain the only unbeaten teams, setting up for a showdown in the coming weeks, which may decide the Foothill League champion.
Week Nine Football Preview
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
Foothill League girls golfers tested their skills Wednesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia, which is considered one of the longer courses in the league, and the West Ranch Wildcats still prevailed, pulling some of their best numbers from the entire season.
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
In a red carpet event held at the Laemmle Theatres in Newhall, Square Zero Films filmmakers and NAACP Santa Clarita members celebrated the world premiere of the sports documentary “SCRUM.”
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Princess is announcing plans for additional ships returning to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
People are often surprised when I tell them the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) cares for animals other than dogs and cats.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,556; L.A. County Transmission Rate Remains High
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 19 new deaths and 1,142 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,556 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,556; L.A. County Transmission Rate Remains High
Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts
More than half of Los Angeles County residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, live in a community deemed highly exposed to impending and severe climate impacts, according to a study released Thursday by the County’s Chief Sustainability Office (CSO).
Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts
Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety
Santa Clarita sheriff’s deputies Estevan Perez and Carmen Gudiel enjoyed an afternoon of recognition for their dedication to public safety from leaders at the local and state level of government.
Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety
Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports
Special Needs Athletes & Peers (SNAP) Sports, will be holding a Skate-A-Thon fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Cube Santa Clarita.
Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports
Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence
A Stevenson Ranch Elementary School parent filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Newhall School District on Wednesday, alleging the district failed to properly address a multiyear issue of bullying involving his sons.
Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
A brush fire burned an acre in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, prompting a first-alarm brush response from firefighters.  
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
College of the Canyons will be doing its part to help address the labor shortage by hosting a hiring fest, Friday Oct 22 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center
COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 16 new deaths and 742 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get vaccinated against the flu now to protect yourself and your loved ones.
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’
The Santa Clarita Public Library has launched “Trail Tales” in Duane R. Harte Park, for a physical and literary adventure. 
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’
Santa Clarita Students Encouraged To Join The Final Mile Challenge
A fan-favorite event returns when the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, is held on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Santa Clarita students in K-6 grade are invited to participate in the Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente, to run a marathon for free.
Santa Clarita Students Encouraged To Join The Final Mile Challenge
7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek
After last year's "NO-KTOBERFEST" , the Santa Clarita Oktoberfest is back to celebrate the 7th edition this year, and 6 years at Wolf Creek Brewery, soon to be Lucky Luke Brewing Co.
7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek
