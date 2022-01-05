City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022

|
January 5
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Is your K-6 grade student registered for the Santa Clarita Marathon’s Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente?
The start of the new year always brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Californians will again see water-wasting rules despite a record-breaking month of snow and rain as drought regulators on Tuesday barred residents from washing cars without a shutoff nozzle, watering lawns after rainfall or hosing down driveways and sidewalks.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 24 new deaths and 21,790 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 47,104 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Join Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard, as well as the other characters of the classic board game "Club" at The Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is in urgent need of volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.
The City of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Santa Clarita Public Library has a new Chromebook and Hotspot Lending Program.
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
SACRAMENTO – California's Senate Republican leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight additional deaths and 16,269 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 46,251 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Earth Wind & Fire.”
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 3 - Sunday, Jan. 9
Need to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed?
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
Whether visitors are going to the Angeles National Forest to trek through the high-country trails or enjoy some snow-play fun with the family, the Forest Service, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, strongly encourages everyone to have a plan before visiting the alpine-like conditions.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 12 additional deaths and 27,091 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 44,129 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory for poor air quality due to fireworks related to New Year celebrations as well as a mandatory wood-burning ban through Jan.1.
To encourage safe travel for those celebrating the new year, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
