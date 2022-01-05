header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 5
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022
| Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

Welcoming in the New Year

The start of the new year always brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities. For our city of Santa Clarita, I am looking forward to the new projects and amenities we will welcome in 2022.

We are now a year into our Santa Clarita 2025 (SC 2025) Strategic Plan. It is exciting to see all the progress that has been made thus far and all the work that is currently underway. At the end of last year, the City Council officially broke ground on the Central Park Buildout Project. This exciting enhancement to the crown jewel of our park system will add four additional, much-needed multipurpose fields, an exercise staircase, updates to Central Bark (dog park), more parking, new restrooms and more. We expect work to be completed by the fall.

Speaking of parks, the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park has continued to grow in popularity since it opened to the public in January of 2020. Now plans are in the works for a second inclusive play area at West Creek Park, which is located off of Copper Hill Drive. These projects really are community-driven, as City staff works closely with local stakeholders to make sure the amenities and equipment selected will best serve residents of all abilities.

Park

Another key item in SC 2025 is programming at the new Canyon Country Community Center. If you have not visited the facility at the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, I encourage you to check out all the new amenities the site has to offer. Classes, after-school camps, recreation, events and more are already underway. We look forward to kicking off the new event series “Celebrate,” which will celebrate all the unique cultures that make Santa Clarita the amazing and diverse City we love.

I wish you and your family a healthy and happy 2022.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022

City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022
Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
The start of the new year always brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | The 434 Animals Impounded from the Wildlife Waystation

Marcia Mayeda | The 434 Animals Impounded from the Wildlife Waystation
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
In last month’s blog I listed the many unusual animals DACC has impounded throughout the years. I challenged readers to guess which two species of animals that DACC has not impounded, promising to reveal the answer in this month’s blog.
READ MORE...

City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2021

City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2021
Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
October 30 was the day we cut the ribbon and welcomed residents to the new Canyon Country Community Center.
READ MORE...

Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021

Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs

Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
People are often surprised when I tell them the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) cares for animals other than dogs and cats.
READ MORE...

City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021

City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021
Monday, Oct 4, 2021
The culmination of a major project is always an exciting time.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Final Mile Registration Still Open for K-6 Grade Students
Is your K-6 grade student registered for the Santa Clarita Marathon’s Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente?
Final Mile Registration Still Open for K-6 Grade Students
City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022
The start of the new year always brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022
Zonta Club’s Upcoming Workshop Addresses Cyberbullying
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests
Zonta Club’s Upcoming Workshop Addresses Cyberbullying
California Water-Wasters Could Soon Face $500 Fines
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Californians will again see water-wasting rules despite a record-breaking month of snow and rain as drought regulators on Tuesday barred residents from washing cars without a shutoff nozzle, watering lawns after rainfall or hosing down driveways and sidewalks.
California Water-Wasters Could Soon Face $500 Fines
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Advises Vaccines Are Best Protection During Surge
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 24 new deaths and 21,790 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 47,104 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Advises Vaccines Are Best Protection During Surge
Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’
Join Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard, as well as the other characters of the classic board game "Club" at The Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’
SCV Senior Center Urgently in Need of Meals on Wheels Drivers
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is in urgent need of volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.
SCV Senior Center Urgently in Need of Meals on Wheels Drivers
Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming
The City of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending
The Santa Clarita Public Library has a new Chromebook and Hotspot Lending Program.
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Wilk Tests Positive for COVID
SACRAMENTO – California's Senate Republican leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Wilk Tests Positive for COVID
Monday COVID Roundup: Officials Urge Precautions as In-Person Learning Resumes
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight additional deaths and 16,269 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 46,251 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: Officials Urge Precautions as In-Person Learning Resumes
New Exhibit Coming to SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Earth Wind & Fire.”
New Exhibit Coming to SCAA
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 3 - Sunday, Jan. 9
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Need to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed?
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Whether visitors are going to the Angeles National Forest to trek through the high-country trails or enjoy some snow-play fun with the family, the Forest Service, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, strongly encourages everyone to have a plan before visiting the alpine-like conditions.
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 12 additional deaths and 27,091 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 44,129 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory for poor air quality due to fireworks related to New Year celebrations as well as a mandatory wood-burning ban through Jan.1.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
CHP to Carry Out Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year’s Holiday
To encourage safe travel for those celebrating the new year, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
CHP to Carry Out Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year’s Holiday
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: