City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022

Welcoming in the New Year

The start of the new year always brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities. For our city of Santa Clarita, I am looking forward to the new projects and amenities we will welcome in 2022.

We are now a year into our Santa Clarita 2025 (SC 2025) Strategic Plan. It is exciting to see all the progress that has been made thus far and all the work that is currently underway. At the end of last year, the City Council officially broke ground on the Central Park Buildout Project. This exciting enhancement to the crown jewel of our park system will add four additional, much-needed multipurpose fields, an exercise staircase, updates to Central Bark (dog park), more parking, new restrooms and more. We expect work to be completed by the fall.

Speaking of parks, the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park has continued to grow in popularity since it opened to the public in January of 2020. Now plans are in the works for a second inclusive play area at West Creek Park, which is located off of Copper Hill Drive. These projects really are community-driven, as City staff works closely with local stakeholders to make sure the amenities and equipment selected will best serve residents of all abilities.

Another key item in SC 2025 is programming at the new Canyon Country Community Center. If you have not visited the facility at the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, I encourage you to check out all the new amenities the site has to offer. Classes, after-school camps, recreation, events and more are already underway. We look forward to kicking off the new event series “Celebrate,” which will celebrate all the unique cultures that make Santa Clarita the amazing and diverse City we love.

I wish you and your family a healthy and happy 2022.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

