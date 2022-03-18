Longtime COC Assistant Coach Harlan Perlman Enshrined in Coaches Hall of Fame

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

LEMOORE — Former longtime College of the Canyons women’s basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman was inducted into the California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, officially becoming the first assistant coach to be selected by the organization’s Hall of Fame committee.

Perlman’s Hall of Fame selection was originally announced in 2020 with the induction ceremony having to wait until 2022 due to cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was eventually held during the CCCAA Women’s Basketball State Championship Tournament Awards Banquet on March 9.

Perlman was joined by Jamie (Wong) Hayes, City College of San Francisco head coach (2002-2014); Anatero Uiangalelei, Mt. San Antonio College player (2003-2004); and Jennifer Silva Tubbs, Butte College player (1980-1982) in composing the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

Perlman’s award was accepted on his behalf by COC head coach Greg Herrick.

“I am so grateful to the Hall of Fame Committee for recognizing Coach Perlman’s numerous contributions to Community College Basketball in California and his long-time dedication to the women’s basketball program at College of the Canyons,” said Herrick. “Often times, the people behind the scenes don’t get the recognition they deserve. In this case, I think it was a perfect choice.”

Perlman served as Herrick’s top assistant for 27 seasons (1992-2019), helping the Lady Cougars to 16 Western State Conference championships, 23 postseason appearances and an overall record of 578-262 during that span. Canyons also advanced to the state’s Elite Eight on six occasions and appeared in the CCCAA State Championship game in 1997.

He also successfully recruited and coached three Coaches Association Hall of Fame players Kyetra Brown (1995-97), Sha’Tasha Allen (1998-00) and Leslie Ortiz (2005-07) as Herrick’s top assistant.

“Next to the performance of our great players, Coach Perlman has been as responsible as anyone in our program for our continued success,” said Herrick.

Considered to be one of the hardest workers in the profession, Perlman’s responsibilities with the program included recruiting, academic advisement and game preparation. He also worked closely with the Cougars’ post players.

Prior to arriving at COC, Perlman previously coached at nearby William S. Hart High School in Newhall, where he served as boys’ varsity assistant coach and junior varsity head coach. His JV team captured two Foothill League Championships in five seasons and compiled an impressive 64-28 record. He spent one season as varsity coach at Venice High School.

A native of Chicago, Perlman attended Covina High School. He earned a B.A. in History from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1976 and completed his M.A. in Physical Education at Azusa Pacific University in 1997.

Perlman taught at The Learning Post, an alternative high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District. In 2003, he was honored as “Teacher of the Year” at the school. He was also an adjunct faculty member in the COC Kinesiology & Physical Education department.

In 2019, Perlman retired from coaching. He currently lives in Santa Clarita with his wife, Kathy.

Perlman is the fifth member of the Lady Cougars’ women’s basketball program to earn Coaches Association Hall of Fame honors, joining former players Brown, Allen, Ortiz and Tressie Millender (1988-90).

