COC HASP, RSX Team Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday

The HASP & RSX Team and Aerospace and Science Team Club at College of the Canyons is seeking public support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The team and club is composed of people from a variety of backgrounds, ethnicities and ages. Anyone can join at a given time no matter their skill level, the only requirement is curiosity. Advisors volunteer their time to mentor the club’s students.

“As a community college, we don’t have the same access to funding as university teams and it takes funds to send experiments to space. We especially need help to provide financial resources for all project leaders and as many team members as possible to participate,” said club officials in a press release asking for support.

The club has a goal of raising $20,000 beginning on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3 and continuing through the end of the year.

The club seeks “to create an inclusive STEM community where everyone, no matter their background or financial situation, can freely explore their passions and achieve their dreams.”

Among the programs seeking support:

NASA HASP

HASP, or High Altitude Student Platform, allows students to create and launch an experiment up to 22 miles! Working closely with NASA and Louisiana State University, students get to take on and conquer engineering challenges while making valuable scientific contributions.

NASA RockSatX

The RockSatX program allows students to design payloads intended to fly into space aboard a NASA rocket. The program introduces students to the complexities of entering space and re-entry conditions.

Donations help alleviate the cost that the program bears for students to participate. College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team is regularly selected to participate in NASA HASP (High Altitude Student Platform) and NASA RockSatX missions over competing programs sponored by universities.

Your funding is a step toward “Changing the Future Faces of STEM.”

To donate visit The HASP & RSX Team.

For more information about the COC NASA Student Engagement Program visit https://linktr.ee/astcoc.

