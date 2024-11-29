header image

November 29
S.C.V. History
November 29
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
COC HASP, RSX Team Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday
| Friday, Nov 29, 2024
Community_COCAST_IMG_73521

The HASP & RSX Team and Aerospace and Science Team Club at College of the Canyons is seeking public support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The team and club is composed of people from a variety of backgrounds, ethnicities and ages. Anyone can join at a given time no matter their skill level, the only requirement is curiosity. Advisors volunteer their time to mentor the club’s students.

“As a community college, we don’t have the same access to funding as university teams and it takes funds to send experiments to space. We especially need help to provide financial resources for all project leaders and as many team members as possible to participate,” said club officials in a press release asking for support.

The club has a goal of raising $20,000 beginning on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3 and continuing through the end of the year.

The club seeks “to create an inclusive STEM community where everyone, no matter their background or financial situation, can freely explore their passions and achieve their dreams.”

Among the programs seeking support:

NASA HASP

HASP, or High Altitude Student Platform, allows students to create and launch an experiment up to 22 miles! Working closely with NASA and Louisiana State University, students get to take on and conquer engineering challenges while making valuable scientific contributions.

NASA RockSatX

The RockSatX program allows students to design payloads intended to fly into space aboard a NASA rocket. The program introduces students to the complexities of entering space and re-entry conditions.

Donations help alleviate the cost that the program bears for students to participate. College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team is regularly selected to participate in NASA HASP (High Altitude Student Platform) and NASA RockSatX missions over competing programs sponored by universities.

Your funding is a step toward “Changing the Future Faces of STEM.”

To donate visit The HASP & RSX Team.

For more information about the COC NASA Student Engagement Program visit https://linktr.ee/astcoc.
Amado Lecture to Explore Twentieth-Century Jewish Children’s Literature

Amado Lecture to Explore Twentieth-Century Jewish Children’s Literature
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
Miriam Udel, associate professor of German studies, and London Evans, director of the Tam Institute of Jewish Studies at Emory University, will discuss how to “build good kids” on Monday, Dec. 2, as part of the 12th annual Maurice Amado Foundation Lecture in Jewish Ethics.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Wind Ensemble to Perform Holiday Concert for State Prisoners

CSUN’s Wind Ensemble to Perform Holiday Concert for State Prisoners
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
Music can transform lives, help people deal with stress and overcome trauma. At its most basic level, it can temporarily transport a listener from the mundane circumstances of their lives to a world filled with joy and beauty.
FULL STORY...

Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys

Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
The California Institute of the Arts boasts two artists with CalArts connections earning spots on the Recording Academy list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
FULL STORY...

COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success

COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
The Campaign for College Opportunity has named College of the Canyons a 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
This holiday season, you can make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues. Your generous contributions can provide essential support, helping those in need find hope and healing.
Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
FYI Launches Year-end Fundraising Campaign
Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the Los Angeles County foster system without ever having the support of a permanent home and family.
FYI Launches Year-end Fundraising Campaign
COC Women’s XCountry Takes Ninth at State Championships
College of the Canyons took a run in the rain at the 2024 California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Cross Country State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 23 highlighted by an eighth-place individual result from freshman Victoria Jamison that also pushed the women's squad to ninth in the team standings.
COC Women’s XCountry Takes Ninth at State Championships
Dec. 3: Planning Commission Meets to Consider Firearms, Tobacco Shops
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
Dec. 3: Planning Commission Meets to Consider Firearms, Tobacco Shops
Dec. 1: LACoFD Schedules Brush Pile Burn in Stevenson Ranch
Los Angeles County Fire Department Division 3 has a scheduled brush pile burn in the surrounding fields near West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday, Dec.1 from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.
Dec. 1: LACoFD Schedules Brush Pile Burn in Stevenson Ranch
Bill Miranda | Family Literacy Festival in Candyland!
When my kids were young, one of their favorite games was Candyland.
Bill Miranda | Family Literacy Festival in Candyland!
TMU Men’s Basketball Scores Big Over Knights
Behind a career-high 32 points from Jaren Nafarrete, The Master's University men's basketball team defeated the Nobel University Knights 108-52 Tuesday afternoon in Fullerton.
TMU Men’s Basketball Scores Big Over Knights
iLEAD Eighth Grader Zoya Kalinsky Advocates for Global Education Reform
Zoya Kalinsky, an eighth grader at iLEAD Hybrid Charter School in the Santa Clarita Valley, a tuition-free TK-12 institution, has emerged as a powerful voice for global education reform.
iLEAD Eighth Grader Zoya Kalinsky Advocates for Global Education Reform
VHS Marching Band, Color Guard Win Gold Medal at 2A Championships
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard capped off a stellar 2024 Fall season by securing a first-place victory in the 2A division at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Championships on Saturday, Nov. 23 in West Covina.
VHS Marching Band, Color Guard Win Gold Medal at 2A Championships
COC HASP, RSX Team Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday
The HASP & RSX Team and Aerospace and Science Team Club at College of the Canyons is seeking public support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3.
COC HASP, RSX Team Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday
Dec. 11: CDPH Hosts Online Meeting on Behavioral Health Prevention Strategies
On Dec. 11, CDPH is hosting an expert advisory panel titled, “Population-Based Behavioral Health Prevention Strategies.”
Dec. 11: CDPH Hosts Online Meeting on Behavioral Health Prevention Strategies
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
LA Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project Construction Update
LA Metro’s I-5 North County Enhancements Project recently held a Construction Update community meeting via Zoom. Officials presented an outline of recent and upcoming activities over the next 2-3 months
LA Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project Construction Update
Jan. 25: Viva Las Vegas Fundraiser for Child & Family
Get ready for an unforgettable night of ﻿glitz, glamour and gambling when you join Child & Family Center for Viva Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
Jan. 25: Viva Las Vegas Fundraiser for Child & Family
Second Lot of Raw Milk Found with Bird Flu Virus
The California Department of Public Health is issuing a second warning to Californians to not consume raw milk produced and packaged by Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County due to a detection of bird flu virus in a second retail sample.
Second Lot of Raw Milk Found with Bird Flu Virus
Painted Turtle Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday
The biggest global giving day of the year, Giving Tuesday, is on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Painted Turtle Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday
Princess Cruises Debuts New Love Boat Ad Campaign
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, is setting sail on a wave of nostalgia and star power with its new global advertising campaign.
Princess Cruises Debuts New Love Boat Ad Campaign
Dec. 10: Deadline for First Installment of L.A. County Property Taxes
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Elizabeth Buenrostro Ginsberg reminds property owners that the first installment of the 2024-25 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Dec. 10: Deadline for First Installment of L.A. County Property Taxes
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
UPDATED: Recalled Raw Milk – H5 Bird Flu Detected in Raw Milk Sold in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising people to avoid consuming raw milk the has been voluntarily recalled by Raw Farm, LLC due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a sample of milk sold in retail stores in Los Angeles County.
UPDATED: Recalled Raw Milk – H5 Bird Flu Detected in Raw Milk Sold in Santa Clarita
Caribbean Princess Arrives in Port Canaveral for First-Ever Season of Cruises
Princess Cruises, famously known as “The Love Boat,” celebrated the highly anticipated arrival of Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral today, marking the launch of a new season of Caribbean cruises from this convenient Central Florida homeport.
Caribbean Princess Arrives in Port Canaveral for First-Ever Season of Cruises
Applications Now Being Accepted for City of Santa Clarita Commission Vacancies
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for several positions serving on multiple commissions.  
Applications Now Being Accepted for City of Santa Clarita Commission Vacancies
DACC to Conduct Pet Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated L.A. County
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field pet licensing efforts in the unincorporated area of Castaic beginning on Jan. 2, 2025.
DACC to Conduct Pet Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated L.A. County
Amado Lecture to Explore Twentieth-Century Jewish Children’s Literature
Miriam Udel, associate professor of German studies, and London Evans, director of the Tam Institute of Jewish Studies at Emory University, will discuss how to “build good kids” on Monday, Dec. 2, as part of the 12th annual Maurice Amado Foundation Lecture in Jewish Ethics.
Amado Lecture to Explore Twentieth-Century Jewish Children’s Literature
SCVNews.com