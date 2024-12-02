COC Men’s Hoops Ends Skid 99-71 Over Long Beach City

College of the Canyons men’s basketball snapped its losing streak with a 99-71 win over visiting Long Beach City College in a convincing team effort at Lee Smelser Court on Friday, Nov. 22.

Canyons (2-5) entered the game on a five-game skid but quickly got things turned around on a night in which the Cougars shot nearly 51 percent from the field and saw five players, including four starters, finish in double digits. COC was also 12-of-24 from long range and outrebounded the Vikings by a healthy 57-27 advantage.

Justin Perez netted a game-high 25 points to lead the way on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting night. His 13 rebounds also represented a game high.

Donovan Chapman scored 17 with eight rebounds and a pair of assists while Donovan Cornelius ended the night with nine rebounds, four assists and 12 points.

Stacy Webb came off the bench with 12 points and four assists while starter Maurice Pitts chipped in with 10 points, three assists and four rebounds.

Canyons logged 21 assists in the game with 10 players scoring points in the contest. The 99 points posted by the Cougars represents a season best.

COC opened up a 40-25 lead at the break and never really let off the gas, extending the lead to a margin of better than 30 before settling for the eventual 99-71 final score.

Long Beach City (1-3) struggled to shoot the ball and finished the game with just over 31 percent from the field, while committing 23 turnovers. Mason Pacheco Robinson led the Vikings with 17 points in a reserve role after going nine-of-10 from the charity stripe.

