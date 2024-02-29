header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 29
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
grave marker
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week
| Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
AOTW-Feb_19-23

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women’s basketball) and Jerome Hughes (men’s track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 19-24. Garcia and Hughes are the ninth set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Aaliyah Garcia / Women’s Basketball

Garcia poured in 30 points on a 10-of-22 shooting night to help lift Canyons over host Santa Monica College 70-49 in the Lady Cougars’ regular season finale Feb. 23.

The victory got Canyons back to .500 on the season and helped the program advance to the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs for a third straight season.

The freshman point guard out of Canyon High School also added three rebounds, four assists and five steals on the night. The 30-point output was Garcia’s second highest of the season.

She finished the regular season with team-high averages of 18 points and 4.9 assists, alongside 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals each night out. Those numbers helped Garcia to earn All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division First-Team honors.

Jerome Hughes / Men’s Track & Field

Hughes posted the top individual finish for the Cougars during the Western State Conference (WSC) North meet hosted by Cuesta College Feb. 23.

The sophomore sprinter out of Valencia High School finished runner-up in the 400m event with a time of 50.58. Later in the meet Hughes was clocked at 23.35 in the 200m to finish third in the field of more than 20.

Hughes was also part of the 4×100 relay team (Andre Bray, Da’Marrie Smith, Hughes, Alex Megas) which finished fourth at a time of 44.42.

Canyons track & field is back in action Friday, March 1 at the annual Santa Monica College Classic.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC

TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC
Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
The Master's University announced Kaleb Lowery was named co-Player of the Year in the conference and Ty Harper was named All-Golden State Athletic Conference in men's basketball for the 2023-24 season.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week

COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Jerome Hughes (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 19-24.
FULL STORY...

March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony

March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony
Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will host a field dedication ceremony to unveil the recently named Mike Gillespie Field in honor of the legendary baseball coach’s distinguished career.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Lulu Sanchez Earns Big West Freshman of the Week

CSUN’s Lulu Sanchez Earns Big West Freshman of the Week
Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024
Lulu Sanchez was named Big West Freshman Softball Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 26.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Drop Five-Set Match to Lions

Mustangs Drop Five-Set Match to Lions
Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024
It was a rematch of the five-set thriller from the NAIA semifinals last spring.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC
The Master's University announced Kaleb Lowery was named co-Player of the Year in the conference and Ty Harper was named All-Golden State Athletic Conference in men's basketball for the 2023-24 season.
TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Jerome Hughes (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 19-24.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week
March 25: SCV Water Five-Year Strategic Plan Webinar
SCV Water invites the community to learn more about the Agency’s 5-year Strategic Plan through a special virtual presentation on Monday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 25: SCV Water Five-Year Strategic Plan Webinar
Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Named Among California Distinguished Schools
Rancho Pico and Rio Norte Junior High schools were named among the 293 middle and high schools that have been selected for the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday.
Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Named Among California Distinguished Schools
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces New Venue, Performances
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is preparing for an outstanding year in 2024.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces New Venue, Performances
Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Off-Highway Vehicle Team was created nearly 20 years ago to help address off-highway vehicle violations.
Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
As we travel onward into 2024, our City continues to remain resilient and steadfast in its commitment to meeting our residents’ needs and preserving our exceptional quality of life.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
Supes Seek Investigation of Home Insurance Providers’ Policies
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and co-authored by Supervisor  Lindsey P. Horvath that mobilizes the County’s advocacy on behalf of homeowners who are struggling to get or keep their insurance coverage due to wildfire threat. 
Supes Seek Investigation of Home Insurance Providers’ Policies
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
SCV Water was recently awarded a $2 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant Program.
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
Caltrans Announces Another Round of SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces Another Round of SR-14 Lane Closures
Today in SCV History (Feb. 29)
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
grave marker
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, Feb. 29 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
California Credit Union announced today that it has launched the California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years.
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
 Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ. 
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, after hearing a presentation from leaders from Los Angeles County’s Public Health, Regional Planning,
Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response
March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will host a field dedication ceremony to unveil the recently named Mike Gillespie Field in honor of the legendary baseball coach’s distinguished career.
March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony
SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
In addressing the workforce needs of businesses in SCV, the local community, including academic institutions and economic development organizations, are embracing opportunities for apprenticeships to harness the strength of a vibrant and diverse workforce.
SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, is holding its 9th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 to 31.
March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive
CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program
California State University, Northridge has launched the first disability studies minor in the CSU system, with the first students being admitted to the program in fall 2024.
CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program
Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024
Jersey Mike's will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 29.
Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Christina Lynn Penniston.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston
Supervisor Barger Gives $500K for Center for Transportation Technology Excellence
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she has given $500,000 from Fifth District discretionary funding to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority 
Supervisor Barger Gives $500K for Center for Transportation Technology Excellence
College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops
In an effort to help students navigate the new 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application form, College of the Canyons will be hosting four upcoming pop-up workshops.   
College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops
Wilk Announces Bills to Combat Retail Theft
As Co-Chair of The California Problem Solvers Caucus, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased announce he is coauthoring a series of bills that would help California tackle the rapid rise in retail theft.
Wilk Announces Bills to Combat Retail Theft
SCVNews.com