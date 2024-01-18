COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 18, 2024

By College of the Canyons

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Amiya Robinson (women’s basketball) and Jonah El-Farra (men’s basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 8-13. Robinson and El-Farra are the third set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Amiya Robinson / Women’s Basketball

Robinson started Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play by scoring eight points on a 6-of-8 shooting night, alongside seven rebounds and three steals in the Lady Cougars’ 68-63 win over L.A. Valley College on Jan. 10.

The sophomore out of Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado turned in her best performance of the season with an 18-point outburst that included 12 rebounds, an assist and a block in helping COC get past Bakersfield College 73-65 on Jan. 13.

On the season, Robinson, who missed the first six games of the campaign, is averaging 6.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in a reserve role.

Jonah El-Farra / Men’s Basketball

El-Farra netted 16 points and came away with 18 rebounds in the Cougars’ 80-69 road loss at L.A. Valley College to begin conference play.

The six-foot-five-inch sophomore out of West Ranch High School followed up that performance with another stellar outing in a losing effort vs. Bakersfield College, this time finishing with 21 points on a 6-of-12 shooting night that included eight rebounds and a block.

On the year, El-Farra is averaging a team-best 14.8 points and 11.4 rebounds each night out. This is his second student-athlete of the week accolade of the season.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...