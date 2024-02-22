header image

COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
| Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
AOTW-Feb._12-17

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Estrella Segura (women’s tennis) and Ethan Posthumus (men’s golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 12-17. Segura and Posthumus are the eighth set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Estrella Segura / Women’s Tennis

Segura picked up a pair of singles victories and was part of a doubles duo that posted a 1-1 record across the Lady Cougars’ two conference victories over Antelope Valley College and Ventura College.

The freshman out of Valencia High School picked up her first singles win of the week from the No. 3 position in a 6-1, 6-3 result on Feb. 13. Earlier in the match she teamed with partner Nina Laurien for an 8-1 doubles victory over the Antelope Valley side.

Later in the week, this time playing in the No. 2 singles slot, it was Segura again emerging victories with a hard fought 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback victory in the Lady Cougars’ match vs. Ventura on Feb. 15.

On the season, Segura has posted a singles record of 5-4 while also playing a part in three doubles victories. As a team, Canyons is 8-1 on the season and still undefeated in conference play.

Ethan Posthumus / Men’s Golf

Posthumus made a big splash by earning tourney medalist honors during the first Western State Conference (WSC) event of the season.

The freshman from Coquitlam, Canada led the field after carding a four-under-par round of 68 at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard on Feb. 12. That score helped lead Canyons (366) to a nine-stroke team victory over Citrus College (375) for the squad’s first conference win.

Posthumus also took medalist honors at the season-opening Pt. Conception Open played Jan. 28-29 at La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc after turning in a two-day score of 149 (72/77).
