November 23
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
COC Names Jessie Bonsness, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
| Thursday, Nov 23, 2023
AOTW

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Jessie Bonsness (women’s soccer) and Jonah El-Farra (men’s basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 13-18. Bonsness and El-Farra are the 12th set of honorees for the fall 2023 semester.

Jessie Bonsness / Women’s Soccer

Bonsness scored a pair of goals, including one in overtime, to help No. 9 College of the Canyons get past No. 8 Allan Hancock College 3-2 during its 3C2A Southern California Regional playoff match on Nov. 18.

The sophomore out of Valencia High School registered her fist score of the game in the 72nd minute with an equalizer that knotted the game at 1-1 and helped get the Lady Cougars to overtime.

In the extra session Bonsness came through again, netting her second score during the second overtime period to give the Canyons side a brief 2-1 advantage. COC would get another score late to win 3-2.

On the season Bonsness has scored four goals and ranks second on the squad with four assists.

Jonah El-Farra / Men’s Basketball

El-Farra put together a big performance in the Cougars’ 77-62 loss to Chaffey College on Nov. 18, extending his streak of double-digit point totals to five game and pulling down a season-high 17 rebounds.

The sophomore from West Ranch High School, who was logging his first start of the season, responded by shooting 7-of-14 for the game to finish with 17 points, matching his season-high. On the other end, it was El-Farra with 17 rebounds, including four off the offensive glass. He also added a pair of assists in the game.

On the season, El-Farra is averaging 13.4 points and 9.4 rebounds through the first five games.
