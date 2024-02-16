COC Names Lexy Angulo, Colin Yeaman Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Lexy Angulo (softball) and Colin Yeaman (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 5-10. Angulo and Yeaman are the seventh set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Lexy Angulo / Softball

Angulo was fantastic in the circle, helping guide College of the Canyons to its first two wins of the season.

The sophomore out of San Fernando High School pitched two scoreless innings in relief vs. Cypress College on Feb. 8 before going on to earn victories over San Diego City on Feb. 9 and Reedley College on Feb. 10.

Across those three appearances she tossed 12 innings, allowed five hits and issued three walks while striking out eight batters.

Her six-inning victory vs. Reedley resulted in the sophomore’s first shutout of the young season.

Colin Yeaman / Baseball

Yeaman continued to provide a steady presence for the Cougars, helping the club to a pair of wins including the victory that gave head coach Chris Cota his 500th career win.

The sophomore shortstop out of Saugus High School started the week with a 2-for-4 performance that included a home run, two runs and a pair of RBIs in an 11-8 home loss to Mt. San Jacinto College on Feb. 8.

The following day it was Yeaman with another 2-for-4 outing, this time adding a walk, double, two runs and a stolen base to his stat line in the Cougars’ 6-3 victory over Allan Hancock.

Almost like clockwork, Yeaman finished the weekend with another big game vs. Cosumnes River College on Feb. 10. Once again, he finished 2-for-4 with two walks, an RBI-double, and the game-winning run in the 12th inning. His run-scoring double in the seventh also tied the game in what was an eventual historic 2-1victory for the program.

Yeaman is batting .571 for the season with multi-hit efforts in eight of nine games.

