COC Splits Tourney Games, Falls in Championship Round of Cougar Holiday Classic

College of the Canyons mens basketball split its two games of the 34th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic, topping Orange Coast College on day one before falling to tourney champions Mt. San Antonio College in the finale.

Canyons (3-10) defeated Orange Coast (4-10) in an exciting 76-70 result, and in the process halted a four-game losing streak. The day-one victory set the Cougars up for a meeting with eventual tourney champions Mt. SAC, whom COC also faced in the championship round of last year’s Holiday Classic championship round. The Mounties (13-1) emerged with a 91-75 victory to win the tourney for a second year.

Justin Perez and Raz Orbach were both named to the All-Tournament Team based on their respective two-game performances. Joining the Cougars duo were Jaiden Greene of Orange Coast, Jerome Smith of L.A. Trade Tech College and Jon McCullough of Mt. SAC. The Mounties’ Jaidyn Smith took home tourney MVP honors after finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in the championship game.

COC closed out its opening-round victory behind 22 points from starters Donovan Cornelius and Donovan Chapman. The Cougars shot better than 50 percent as a team for the game and got hot in the second half after trailing 32-31 at the break.

Cornelius scored 18 points in the decisive second half including a trio of three-pointers, while Chapman led all players with 11 rebounds in the game. Orbach also finished in double figures with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

One day two, Canyons kept things close in the early going heading into the break down 40-34 to the Mounties. The Cougars faltered down the stretch, however, as Mt. SAC shot 60 percent in the second frame and capitalized on nine COC turnovers. Mt. SAC saw six players, including four starters, finish in double digits.

Orbach and Perez tied for the team lead with 19 points each, with Orbach adding six rebounds and a pair of assists. Perez was an efficient 8-of-12 from the field. Wyatt Wilson also added 16 points and six rebounds in the game.

Mt. SAC advanced to the championship game after claiming a 79-77 victory over L.A. Trade Tech (6-7) in the tourney’s opening game. LATT then bounced back on day two to defeat Orange Coast by a 118-104 final score in the consolation game.

The Western State Conference, South Division schedule begins Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. Antelope Valley College at the Cougar Cage, with that game being live streamed to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department at cocathletics.com or following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

