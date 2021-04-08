header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
| Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
José Rivera

Oscar-nominated screenwriter and playwright José Rivera.

College of the Canyons will welcome José Rivera, award-winning playwright and the first Puerto Rican screenwriter to be nominated for an Oscar, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Monday, April 12.

Rivera will also provide a special master class for students in the Media Entertainment Arts and Theatre departments on Tuesday, April 13.

“I am thrilled to bring the incomparable José Rivera to speak with our college community,” said Jennifer Smolos, Dean of the School of Visual & Performing Arts. “Learning from an esteemed screenwriter and playwright is an extraordinary opportunity for our students and faculty. José’s unique voice, combined with a willingness to share stories about how he creates stories, allows our students to understand what it takes to bring an idea to life in Theatre, Film and TV. We are so fortunate to have two special events with José as part of this series in April.”

Rivera wrote the screenplay for the 2004 film, “The Motorcycle Diaries,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for “Best Adapted Screenplay” in 2005.

As a screenwriter, his work also includes “On the Road,” “Letters to Juliet” and “Eerie, Indiana.” On the stage, he is best known for his plays, “Marisol,” “Cloud Tectonics,” “References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot,” and “Sonnets for an Old Century.”

Rivera was born in Puerto Rico and lived there for the first four years of his life until his family moved to New York City. Settling in Long Island, the small-town environment of the community would prove to be influential on his future work as a writer. Rivera was immersed in a religious family who loved to tell stories – often involving spirits and elements of magic.

“Seeing magic in the world just felt like how you perceive life,” Rivera said.

He began writing plays in high school, wrote one play per year in college and determined at age 22 that he would be a writer full-time.

As a young writer, Rivera asked himself, “What can I contribute that isn’t already being done by a hundred other writers? And I said, I’m going to see if I can translate the magical stories of my childhood and my culture into theater.”

For Rivera, “Magic is just another way to explore the metaphors for the psychological state of the characters. The magic of the play is only really valid if it’s connected to the psychology of the characters and the reality of the moment. You ask yourself, what is the theatrical metaphor that would make this come alive in a resonant and deep way that hits you as hard as possible? That’s where the magic flourish would happen.”

Rivera’s plays have been produced across the United States and several have been translated into multiple languages. He has been honored with two Obie Awards for playwrighting, a Fulbright Arts Fellowship in playwriting, a Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays Grant, a Whiting Award, a McKnight Fellowship, a Berilla Kerr Playwrighting Award, the 2005 Norman Lear Writing Award, and a 2005 Impact Award.

When asked how he balances writing for film, television and theatre, Rivera responds, “It’s a constant juggling act. I have no control over it. I’m often working on multiple projects, mostly because you never know when something’s going to come up, especially in TV and film. I love film and I love television, but I will write theatre for the pure love of it and I won’t write film and TV just for the love of it. And when I’m really moved to explore personal issues, I will write a play.”

Rivera will appear as part of the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Industry Insight Series for 2020-2021, on Monday, April 12, at 5:00 p.m., to share insight from his career as a playwright and screenwriter.

All students, faculty, staff, Patrons of the Arts members, and members of the Santa Clarita Valley community are invited, with an opportunity to ask questions during the event.

For more information, please contact Dean Jennifer Smolos, at jennifer.smolos@canyons.edu.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera

COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
College of the Canyons will welcome José Rivera, award-winning playwright and the first Puerto Rican screenwriter to be nominated for an Oscar, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Monday, April 12.
FULL STORY...

COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule

COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
FULL STORY...

COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics

COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
FULL STORY...

NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis

NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year

Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
Students have until Saturday, May 1 to apply to the College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" program for the 2021-22 academic year.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
Because of the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some pet owners may have delayed purchasing their annual pet licenses and are now subject to late penalty fees.
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
College of the Canyons will welcome José Rivera, award-winning playwright and the first Puerto Rican screenwriter to be nominated for an Oscar, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Monday, April 12.
COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
April 19: Virtual Oil Demo by Artist Alex Schaeffer
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight contemporary artist Alex Schaeffer in a virtual oil demo on Monday, April 19, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
April 19: Virtual Oil Demo by Artist Alex Schaeffer
Avenue Kearny Building Sells for $6 Million
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate advisors Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, and Matt Sreden represented the seller in the sale of a 23,817-square-foot professional office building in a prime Valencia location.
Avenue Kearny Building Sells for $6 Million
Residents Can Now Review Santa Clarita’s 2021 Hazard Mitigation Draft Plan
Following stakeholder planning meetings over the course of a year and a public survey period in January, the city of Santa Clarita’s 2021 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) draft update enters the next phase in the approval and adoption process.
Residents Can Now Review Santa Clarita’s 2021 Hazard Mitigation Draft Plan
After Several Delays, Laemmle Newhall Opens Friday
Cassie Gratton knows how to open a Laemmle theater. The general manager of the Newhall Laemmle, which will open its doors with a ribbon-cutting this Friday, also helped to open Laemmle’s Glendale and Claremont locations.
After Several Delays, Laemmle Newhall Opens Friday
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
CDC Updates Public Health Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated public health guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lifting travel restrictions and testing requirements while recommending continued mask-wearing and social distancing.
CDC Updates Public Health Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: New Variants Detected in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,393
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 53 new deaths and 479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the Santa Clarita Valley cases total rose by 12 from Tuesday's to 27,393 since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: New Variants Detected in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,393
Deputies Seize 240 Marijuana Plants in Newhall Grow House Raid
Acting on a tip, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station raided a residence in Newhall and seized 240 marijuana plants.
Deputies Seize 240 Marijuana Plants in Newhall Grow House Raid
L.A. County Celebrates National Community Development Week
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a motion, sponsored by Board Chair Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, declaring April 5 through 9 "National Community Development Week."
L.A. County Celebrates National Community Development Week
SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida Sets April Drive-In Events Schedule
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its April drive-in events schedule.
SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida Sets April Drive-In Events Schedule
Green Santa Clarita: ‘Keep Ant Spray Out of the Waterway’
If you're bugged by ants invading your home during spring, the folks at Green Santa Clarita have a few tips for you about ant spray and pesticides.
Green Santa Clarita: ‘Keep Ant Spray Out of the Waterway’
LASD Anticipates Body-Worn Cameras in SCV by End of Summer
Sheriff’s officials anticipate deploying body-worn cameras at the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station by the end of summer, according to an email statement provided Tuesday from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LASD Anticipates Body-Worn Cameras in SCV by End of Summer
Anti-CEMEX Senate Bill 520 Heads to Senate Floor
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, received unanimous and bipartisan support from his Senate colleagues in the Appropriations Committee for Senate Bill 520, which he co-authored with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita.
Anti-CEMEX Senate Bill 520 Heads to Senate Floor
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
Fort Tejon
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Continues Road to Recovery; SCV Cases Total 27,381
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 406 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,381 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Continues Road to Recovery; SCV Cases Total 27,381
SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club
Each Spring Break the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides a vital service to working parents and guardians by extending its hours and offering a safe place for children to play and learn.
SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club
Tax Exemption Available to Eligible Seniors Through Safe, Clean Water Program
The city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure residents are aware of an effort to provide financial relief to low-income seniors.
Tax Exemption Available to Eligible Seniors Through Safe, Clean Water Program
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
In honor of National Library Week, L.A. County Library is launching its 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program.
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
Waste Management of Santa Clarita team members are celebrating Earth Day every day by personally pledging to live more sustainably at home, at work and on the go.
Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
City Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution Affirming Vote of No Confidence in Gascón
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution No. 21-7, expressing concern in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s Special Directives 20-06, 20-07 and 20-08, and affirming a vote of no confidence in Gascón.
City Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution Affirming Vote of No Confidence in Gascón
Newsom Says California Could Fully Reopen by June 15 if 2 Criteria Are Met
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday a plan to fully reopen California’s economy by June 15 — if vaccine and hospitalization numbers remain stable.
Newsom Says California Could Fully Reopen by June 15 if 2 Criteria Are Met
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
After careers helping students in education and helping families in real estate, Jared and Victoria Erfle are pleased to announce that they are launching a new business to help seniors and their loved ones with transitions and relocations – Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita.
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
%d bloggers like this: