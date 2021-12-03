COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates

The first cohort of the College of the Canyons Low Observable Technician Pathway graduated on Nov. 23. 2021 at a special ceremony held at the college’s culinary arts center.

After completing a 14-week program that provided 130 hours of training and instruction, the 13 students graduated with the necessary training and skills needed to be employed by Northrop Grumman.

Launched in the fall in partnership with Northrop, the Low Observable (stealth) coatings application program trained students on how to apply special coating to aircraft, missiles and other defense systems that will allow them to operate undetected.

COC is the only community college in the state to offer a Low Observable (stealth) coatings application program.

“Community colleges are uniquely positioned to create a long-term pipeline of well-qualified students by providing education that links classroom learning to jobs,” said Dr. Omar Torres, assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at the college. “At College of the Canyons, we take seriously our role in training the workforce.”

Students enrolled in the online program learned from subject matter experts about low observable fundamentals and proper application techniques.

“We honestly could not have asked for better partners to start this project,” said Northrop Grumman Vice President Pat Hund. “Your actions, transparency, and speed of action made it possible to set up this program in a very short amount of time to facilitate such valued training.”

Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, were in attendance, along with representatives from the offices of Congressman Mike Garcia and Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The graduation ended with a demonstration of the virtual simulator students used for the hands-on portion of the training.

