header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
41°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 21
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
COC’s LuLu Salloom Named All-American Honorable Mention
| Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023
LuLu Salloom
Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director  

Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches’ All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.

Salloom was one of 15 players from across the nation, and one of only three selections from a California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) school, to earn All-American Honorable Mention distinction.

She is joined by Monique Cavness (Las Positas College) and Ashley Hawkins (Cypress College) in representing the CCCAA. The ten-member WBCA Two-Year All-American Team featured Deajanae Harvey (Palomar College) as the only CCCAA representative.

Salloom earned California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) All-State Second-Team and All-Western State Conference (WSC) First-Team honors in 2022-23.

She finished second in the state with 16.4 rebounds per game and posted double-digit rebound totals in all but two contests, with 20 or more in seven games. Her season-high of 28 boards came vs. Chabot College on Dec. 2. She topped 800 career rebounds during her two-year career at COC.

The 6’0″ forward also averaged 13.0 points per game while logging starts in all 25 games he played. That mark ranked No. 8 in the conference. Her season totals also included 2.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.0 steals each night.

Salloom was also an All-State First Team selection as a freshman in 2021-22 in addition to being named the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Player of the Year that season. She is one of three two-time All-State players in program history joining Kyetra Brown (1994-95, 1996-97) and Leslie Ortiz (2005-06, 2006-07) in holding that distinction. Salloom and Brown are the only players in program history to receive All-American honors.

Canyons finished third in the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division standings in 2022-23 to qualify for the postseason for the 26th time in program history, and first under first year head coach John Wissmath.

“LuLu’s dedication and work ethic has led her to this point in her basketball career, but I’m sure the best is yet to come for her,” said COC women’s basketball head coach John Wissmath. “I’m very proud of LuLu’s accomplishments and am thankful for her many contributions to our program over the last two seasons.”

About the WBCA
Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA presents the Player of the Year award annually to the top player in five of the six WBCA membership divisions (NCAA Divisions II, and III, NAIA, two-year college and high school). The Player of the Year and the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in that division. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on TwitterInstagramFacebook and YouTube
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC’s LuLu Salloom Named All-American Honorable Mention

COC’s LuLu Salloom Named All-American Honorable Mention
Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023
Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches' All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.
FULL STORY...

Lady Matadors Tennis Extend Longest Winning Streak Since 2015

Lady Matadors Tennis Extend Longest Winning Streak Since 2015
Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023
On Monday afternoon, the California State University, Northridge women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 when the Matadors defeated St. Thomas (Minn.) 7-0.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Split Doubleheader With Fullerton

Lady Cougars Split Doubleheader With Fullerton
Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023
College of the Canyons, ranked  No. 13, split a non-conference doubleheader vs. No. 10 Fullerton College on Saturday, taking the opener at Whitten Field in shutout fashion behind pitcher Allyson Melgar's big game before seeing the Hornets come away ahead in the late afternoon affair.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week

COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week
Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Hamilton (women's swim) and Alexander Moores (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 13-18.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader Against Royals

Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader Against Royals
Monday, Mar 20, 2023
The Master's University baseball team won both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the No. 7 Hope International Royals to win the three-game series.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Approve Plan to Not House Serious Juvenile Offenders at Camp Scott
On March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion adopting a plan for the County Probation Department’s halls and camps, specifically as it relates to establishing Secure Youth Treatment Facilities following the transfer of juvenile serious offenders from state to county custody.
Supes Approve Plan to Not House Serious Juvenile Offenders at Camp Scott
COC’s LuLu Salloom Named All-American Honorable Mention
Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches' All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.
COC’s LuLu Salloom Named All-American Honorable Mention
Lady Matadors Tennis Extend Longest Winning Streak Since 2015
On Monday afternoon, the California State University, Northridge women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 when the Matadors defeated St. Thomas (Minn.) 7-0.
Lady Matadors Tennis Extend Longest Winning Streak Since 2015
Registration Now Open for MHF’s Walk for Kids with Cancer
Registration is now open for Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer.
Registration Now Open for MHF’s Walk for Kids with Cancer
Lady Cougars Split Doubleheader With Fullerton
College of the Canyons, ranked  No. 13, split a non-conference doubleheader vs. No. 10 Fullerton College on Saturday, taking the opener at Whitten Field in shutout fashion behind pitcher Allyson Melgar's big game before seeing the Hornets come away ahead in the late afternoon affair.
Lady Cougars Split Doubleheader With Fullerton
COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Hamilton (women's swim) and Alexander Moores (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 13-18.
COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week
CSUN Community Readies for Ramadan 2023
More than 1 billion Muslims around the world are preparing for Ramadan, and fasting which takes during the holiday is recognized as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
CSUN Community Readies for Ramadan 2023
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 12 additional deaths and 644 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader Against Royals
The Master's University baseball team won both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the No. 7 Hope International Royals to win the three-game series.
Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader Against Royals
Mustangs Set Three School Records at Point Loma Meet
The Master's men's and women's track and field teams set three school records and had 51 personal bests at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Collegiate Meet hosted by Point Loma Nazarene University.
Mustangs Set Three School Records at Point Loma Meet
April 2: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Alumni Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will hold an Alumni Dance Sunday, April 2, hosting former members and class graduates with former club instructor and caller Rod Shuping at the mic.
April 2: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Alumni Dance
March 22: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting with ASG
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet in open session for a joint business meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, March 22, at 3:30 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
March 22: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting with ASG
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Tickets Now On Sale
The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will return after a three-year hiatus and take over Main Street in Old Town Newhall on April 22 and 23.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Tickets Now On Sale
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 20 – Sunday, March 26.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
Two Dead in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two males Saturday in the city of Santa Clarita.
Two Dead in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting
Henry Mayo Union Workers Begin One-Day Strike
Unionized employees at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital began an Unfair Labor Practice strike at 6 a.m. Monday.
Henry Mayo Union Workers Begin One-Day Strike
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after the rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Monday COVID Roundup: 40 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 35 additional deaths and 1,238 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 40 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 7 for the tastiest event of the year. The 34th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 968 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: