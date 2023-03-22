COC’s LuLu Salloom Named All-American Honorable Mention

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches’ All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.

Salloom was one of 15 players from across the nation, and one of only three selections from a California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) school, to earn All-American Honorable Mention distinction.

She is joined by Monique Cavness (Las Positas College) and Ashley Hawkins (Cypress College) in representing the CCCAA. The ten-member WBCA Two-Year All-American Team featured Deajanae Harvey (Palomar College) as the only CCCAA representative.

Salloom earned California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) All-State Second-Team and All-Western State Conference (WSC) First-Team honors in 2022-23.

She finished second in the state with 16.4 rebounds per game and posted double-digit rebound totals in all but two contests, with 20 or more in seven games. Her season-high of 28 boards came vs. Chabot College on Dec. 2. She topped 800 career rebounds during her two-year career at COC.

The 6’0″ forward also averaged 13.0 points per game while logging starts in all 25 games he played. That mark ranked No. 8 in the conference. Her season totals also included 2.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.0 steals each night.

Salloom was also an All-State First Team selection as a freshman in 2021-22 in addition to being named the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Player of the Year that season. She is one of three two-time All-State players in program history joining Kyetra Brown (1994-95, 1996-97) and Leslie Ortiz (2005-06, 2006-07) in holding that distinction. Salloom and Brown are the only players in program history to receive All-American honors.

Canyons finished third in the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division standings in 2022-23 to qualify for the postseason for the 26th time in program history, and first under first year head coach John Wissmath.

“LuLu’s dedication and work ethic has led her to this point in her basketball career, but I’m sure the best is yet to come for her,” said COC women’s basketball head coach John Wissmath. “I’m very proud of LuLu’s accomplishments and am thankful for her many contributions to our program over the last two seasons.”

About the WBCA

Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA presents the Player of the Year award annually to the top player in five of the six WBCA membership divisions (NCAA Divisions II, and III, NAIA, two-year college and high school). The Player of the Year and the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in that division. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.

