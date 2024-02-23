Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16.

Cougars’ highlights included a first-place finish in the men’s 800m sprint medley relay and a school-record run in the 4×400 coed mixed relay.

The team of Da’Marrie Smith (100m), Andre Bray (100m), Heath Arceneaux (200m) and Jerome Hughes (400m) was clocked at a time of 1:35.04 in an exciting race that saw Canyons top the six-team field.

Earlier in the meet, it was the men’s distance medley relay team of Cesar Tobar (1200m), Hughes (400m), Jack Eaton (800m) and Sam Regez (1600m) taking third at a pace of 10:55.75 in a grueling lineup of distances.

Other relay results included the men’s 4×200 team of Arceneaux, Robert Sarkisyan, Delamonte Barnes and Jacob Bates at 1:37.24, good for fifth place. The 4x400m lineup of Elijah Dixon, Eaton, Regez and Tobar took sixth at 3:51.08.

Individual results included Nathaniel Wilkinson finishing third in the 3K steeplechase at 10:12.40 and Tobar running to fifth in the 5000m at 16:17.77. Bray finished eighth in the long jump with a mark of 5.85m/19′ 2.5″.

On the women’s side the distance medley relay team of Kaiya Cortinas (1200m), Zeniah Ellsworth (400m), Katelyn Catu (800m) and Emily Cruz (1600m) were fourth at a combined time of 13:54.03.

COC’s record-breaking run in the 4×400 coed mixed relay included a time of 3:47.45 turned in by Catu, Ellsworth, Regez and Hughes. That time represented both a school and WSC record.

For full race results, click [here].

Upcoming Schedule

The Cougars next compete at the WSC North meet hosted by Cuesta College on Friday, Feb. 23.

The following week action shifts back south for the Santa Monica College Classic on Friday, March 1.

