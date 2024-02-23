header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
| Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
COC Track Relays
Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16.

Cougars’ highlights included a first-place finish in the men’s 800m sprint medley relay and a school-record run in the 4×400 coed mixed relay.

The team of Da’Marrie Smith (100m), Andre Bray (100m), Heath Arceneaux (200m) and Jerome Hughes (400m) was clocked at a time of 1:35.04 in an exciting race that saw Canyons top the six-team field.

Earlier in the meet, it was the men’s distance medley relay team of Cesar Tobar (1200m), Hughes (400m), Jack Eaton (800m) and Sam Regez (1600m) taking third at a pace of 10:55.75 in a grueling lineup of distances.

Other relay results included the men’s 4×200 team of Arceneaux, Robert SarkisyanDelamonte Barnes and Jacob Bates at 1:37.24, good for fifth place. The 4x400m lineup of Elijah Dixon, Eaton, Regez and Tobar took sixth at 3:51.08.

Individual results included Nathaniel Wilkinson finishing third in the 3K steeplechase at 10:12.40 and Tobar running to fifth in the 5000m at 16:17.77. Bray finished eighth in the long jump with a mark of 5.85m/19′ 2.5″.

On the women’s side the distance medley relay team of Kaiya Cortinas (1200m), Zeniah Ellsworth (400m), Katelyn Catu (800m) and Emily Cruz (1600m) were fourth at a combined time of 13:54.03.

COC’s record-breaking run in the 4×400 coed mixed relay included a time of 3:47.45 turned in by Catu, Ellsworth, Regez and Hughes. That time represented both a school and WSC record.

For full race results, click [here].

Upcoming Schedule

The Cougars next compete at the WSC North meet hosted by Cuesta College on Friday, Feb. 23.

The following week action shifts back south for the Santa Monica College Classic on Friday, March 1.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational

Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays

Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16. 
FULL STORY...

COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week

COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Estrella Segura (women's tennis) and Ethan Posthumus (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 12-17
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC

Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Monday, Feb 19, 2024
Four days in the pool have netted several program records and several NAIA national championship qualifiers at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships held in Monterey Park, Calif.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1

Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
Monday, Feb 19, 2024
The Master's University baseball team banged out three solo home runs, three doubles and a triple to get a 16-1 win over the Providence Christian Sea Beggars Saturday afternoon at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Star has never been one to let a tough situation keep her down. But an unexpected injury put her resilience to the test.
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16. 
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement in response to Thursday's Chiquita Canyon Landfill protest.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of California with a Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) for Maternity Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Estrella Segura (women's tennis) and Ethan Posthumus (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 12-17
COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, south of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Grab your friends and family, and meet Santa Clarita city staff on the trail!
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
Bright lights, thousands of screaming fans — dream job.
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against food delivery company Grubhub alleging false and deceptive advertising, misrepresentation and unfair business practices that financially harm consumers, delivery drivers and restaurants.
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
Antelope Valley Indian Museum wants to invite its amazing local youth to a fun weekly reading sit-down at the Museum.
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
Since 2014, the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign has saved at least 2,030 lives nationwide from the threat of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S.
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) wishes to provide clarifying information regarding the fatal dog attack in Compton on Feb. 16.
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation 11Th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche
Café con Leche from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s returns.
March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wolf Greek Restaurant and Brewing Co. will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 22.
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
The SCV Water Board of Directors approved the Agency’s 2024-28 Five-Year Strategic Plan, on Feb. 20. 
SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
The SCVEDC would like to recognize local manufacturer Lief Labs (Lief Organics), on their 15th anniversary of operating in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
Public Health Extends Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
An ocean water rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches is in effect Until Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.
Public Health Extends Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita
City of Santa Clarita residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household, for the lifetime of the program, by visiting the website.
March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita
April 20: Santa Clarita to Host Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding
Following the resounding success of the second annual “The Big I Do” wedding on Valentine's Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Cowboy Festival Wedding.
April 20: Santa Clarita to Host Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host the Second Annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8.
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
SCVNews.com