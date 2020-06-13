County Parks to Begin Free Summer Lunch, Snack Program

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation begins the 2020 Free Summer Lunch and Snack Program on Tuesday, June 16, at 49 locations. L.A. County Parks will provide “grab and go” lunch and snack on Tuesday to Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The program runs through August 7.

Due to health and safety restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, lunch and snack will be available for pick up only. Face coverings and physical distancing of six feet are required. For convenience, lunch and snack can be picked up simultaneously.

“We know many families rely on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children, perhaps now more than ever,” said Norma E. Garcia, acting director Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “We are honored to welcome the children and youth of our parks to pick up healthy, reliable meal during summer.”

Children and youth ages 18 and under receive a free nutritious lunch and snack that include vegetables, fruits, seeds, and healthy dairy products like milk, string cheese, and yogurt.

Created to help reduce the growing percentage of young people in the United States challenged by obesity or lack of consistent access to wholesome meals, the program aims to provide a healthy alternative for students when school is out for the summer.

In order for participating parks to qualify for the program, they must service areas within the geographical boundaries of elementary, middle, or high school attendance areas with at least 50% of its students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

Every summer season, about 300,000 free snacks and lunches are provided to the most needed communities. L.A. County Parks provides the free lunch and snack program in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, the California Department of Education, and the Department of Public Health.

Visit parks.lacounty.gov/summerlunch for a list of Free Summer Lunch and Snack locations.

About LA County Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 9 regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 8 nature centers, 41 public swimming pools, more than 200 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.