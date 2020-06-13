[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

June 13
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
County Parks to Begin Free Summer Lunch, Snack Program
| Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
L.A. County Parks Free Summer Lunch Program

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation begins the 2020 Free Summer Lunch and Snack Program on Tuesday, June 16, at 49 locations. L.A. County Parks will provide “grab and go” lunch and snack on Tuesday to Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The program runs through August 7.

Due to health and safety restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, lunch and snack will be available for pick up only. Face coverings and physical distancing of six feet are required. For convenience, lunch and snack can be picked up simultaneously.

“We know many families rely on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children, perhaps now more than ever,” said Norma E. Garcia, acting director Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “We are honored to welcome the children and youth of our parks to pick up healthy, reliable meal during summer.”

Children and youth ages 18 and under receive a free nutritious lunch and snack that include vegetables, fruits, seeds, and healthy dairy products like milk, string cheese, and yogurt.

Created to help reduce the growing percentage of young people in the United States challenged by obesity or lack of consistent access to wholesome meals, the program aims to provide a healthy alternative for students when school is out for the summer.

In order for participating parks to qualify for the program, they must service areas within the geographical boundaries of elementary, middle, or high school attendance areas with at least 50% of its students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

Every summer season, about 300,000 free snacks and lunches are provided to the most needed communities. L.A. County Parks provides the free lunch and snack program in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, the California Department of Education, and the Department of Public Health.

Visit parks.lacounty.gov/summerlunch for a list of Free Summer Lunch and Snack locations.

About LA County Parks and Recreation
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 9 regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 8 nature centers, 41 public swimming pools, more than 200 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 70,476 Countywide, 2,728 Cases in SCV

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 70,476 Countywide, 2,728 Cases in SCV
Friday, Jun 12, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,728 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 75 more than reported Thursday.
FULL STORY...

More than 90 Complaints Filed Against SCV Businesses Suspected of Violating Health Order

More than 90 Complaints Filed Against SCV Businesses Suspected of Violating Health Order
Friday, Jun 12, 2020
Under stricter lockdown restrictions, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health through last month received more than 90 complaints of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley suspected of being in violation of its health officer order, according to officials.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV
Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,653 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 162 more than reported Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike

Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike
Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
After seeing a spike in coronavirus cases in Val Verde over the last couple of days, L.A. County Department of Public Health officials have corrected the numbers, bringing the total from 99 back down to 23.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Report of Stolen Vehicle in SCV Leads to Deputy-Involved Shooting in Palmdale
A report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 14, just north of Interstate 5, led to a deputy-involved shootout Friday night in Palmdale, sheriff’s officials said.
Report of Stolen Vehicle in SCV Leads to Deputy-Involved Shooting in Palmdale
Vista Valencia Owners Consider Possible Nursing Facility on Portion of Golf Course
New owners of the scenic 27-hole Vista Valencia Golf Course are considering transforming a large portion of the property into a retirement community and nursing facility, but no formal proposal is on the table, according to Santa Clarita city officials.
Vista Valencia Owners Consider Possible Nursing Facility on Portion of Golf Course
City Announces Plans to Hold Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show
The city of Santa Clarita announced on its social media page Saturday the annual fireworks show, Spirit of America, will go on.
City Announces Plans to Hold Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 70,476 Countywide, 2,728 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,728 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 75 more than reported Thursday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 70,476 Countywide, 2,728 Cases in SCV
More than 90 Complaints Filed Against SCV Businesses Suspected of Violating Health Order
Under stricter lockdown restrictions, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health through last month received more than 90 complaints of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley suspected of being in violation of its health officer order, according to officials.
More than 90 Complaints Filed Against SCV Businesses Suspected of Violating Health Order
COC Soccer Alumna Casey Wesley Now on COVID-19 Front Lines
Casey Wesley was just a freshman when she took the pitch as a member of the College of the Canyons women's soccer team for the final game of the 2011 regular season.
COC Soccer Alumna Casey Wesley Now on COVID-19 Front Lines
June 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m.
June 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
New Medical Clinic Coming to Henry Mayo
The new Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery will be opening in Valencia on Tuesday, June 16.
New Medical Clinic Coming to Henry Mayo
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Virtual Workshop
Message from CIF Southern Section Commissioner on Possible Return of Fall Sports
Rob Wigod, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section's commissioner of athletics, issued an update regarding the possible return of high school sports in the fall.
Message from CIF Southern Section Commissioner on Possible Return of Fall Sports
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Comfort Zone | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Racism. I never knew of it, as we were protected by our parents. But evidence was always there, like the Green Book they used to get cross-country, avoiding states that might arrest them because they were a mixed couple.
Comfort Zone | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Villanueva, Diez Hold SCV Law Enforcement Town Hall
During a virtual town hall meeting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez discussed new policing policies, body cameras for deputies and budgetary cuts.
Villanueva, Diez Hold SCV Law Enforcement Town Hall
Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver during a traffic stop in Canyon Country Thursday night. The suspect remained outstanding.
Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision
June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
In partnership with the CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a tele-town hall on insurance issues and available resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency on June 26, 2020.
June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
Academy Announces Next Phase of Equity, Inclusion Initiatives
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the next phase of its equity and inclusion initiative, Academy Aperture 2025.
Academy Announces Next Phase of Equity, Inclusion Initiatives
New Principals Named at Hart School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District has made several moves with principals after Academy of the Canyons Principal Dr. Pete Getz was named Director of Students Services.
New Principals Named at Hart School District
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Correct me if I am wrong, but I have not seen documented transmission of the coronavirus to hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients come up on the radar screen. Why? Because of strict sterile techniques used by hospitals.
Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch the Eat Local Program for restaurants in commercial centers that wish to expand outdoor seating on private sidewalks and private parking spaces.
City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will hold its first virtual reception Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters quickly extinguished a 5-acre blaze in Castaic Thursday afternoon.
Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres
