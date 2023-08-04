header image

August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
CSUN Adds Bobby Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
Bobby Brown

California State University, Northridge head men’s basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the addition of Bobby Brown to the Matador staff. A former NBA player and Big West Freshman of the Year, Brown will serve as director of Player Development this upcoming season.

“I am really excited to be adding Bobby Brown to our staff here at CSUN,” said Newman. “His experience as a player in The Big West, overseas and in the NBA will be a real asset for our program and for our student-athletes. Bobby will be working directly with our players as they develop their basketball skills on the hardwood and develop as young men off the court.”

Brown starred on the Cal State Fullerton team from 2003-07, helping revive a program that went without a winning season for a decade. Brown became the first Titan in 22 seasons to be named conference freshman of the year in 2004, leaving Fullerton the school’s record holder in career points (1,961), field goals made (692) and 3-point field goals made (307) – all records he still holds. Brown would register the third-most assists in team history (516) while he averaged 17 points and 4.4 assists per game for his career.

While at Fullerton, Brown played alongside current Matador assistant coach Scott Cutley for one season and for coach Newman who was on the Fullerton staff as an assistant coach.

A 2019 Cal State Fullerton Hall of Fame inductee, Brown led the Titans to the third round of the NIT Tournament in 2005. He earned all-conference honors in each of his four seasons with the Titans, highlighted by back-to-back All-Big West First Team selections over his last two seasons.

In Big West history, Brown scored the second-most points in a game in conference history with 47 points tallied against Bethune Cookman in Dec. 2006. He is still ranked fourth in career 3-point field goals made, ninth in career points and field goals made and 10th in career assists in the conference’s record book.

After his collegiate career, Brown had a successful professional career. He began his career in Germany where he won a national championship. Brown would return to the United States in 2008, joining the NBA as a member of the Sacramento Kings. Brown spent six seasons in the NBA, playing in 158 total games for teams such as the Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He also played in the NBA playoffs with the Rockets in 2017.

In-between two NBA stints, Brown played overseas for teams in Greece, Italy and China. During his time playing for the Dongguan Leopards in China, Brown scored 74 points in a single game.

Brown would also represent his country as a member of the United States National Team at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

A Los Angeles native, Brown prepped at Westchester High School where he won back-to-back state championships.
