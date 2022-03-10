header image

1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
CSUN Professor Publishes Research Illustrating War’s Impact on Public’s View of Violence
| Wednesday, Mar 9, 2022
War in Eastern Ukraine, Donbas, frontline positions near the village Opytne in Donetsk region - bombed out school in Opytne/ Courtesy: CSUN,

Trauma, brought on by just witnessing conflict and war, can shift the line between what everyone thinks is right and wrong, and make committing violence against another person more acceptable, according to California State University, Northridge criminology and justice studies assistant professor Anastasiia Timmer.

Timmer’s research focuses on the causes of violence and crime cross-nationally, and the role of mental health and trauma in crime and criminal justice outcomes. In two new studies, she illustrates how exposure to war can increase interpersonal violence among the war-weary, and, when combined with depression and stress, can shift one’s moral beliefs into more readily accepting of violence as a solution to problems.

“Given what is happening in my home country of Ukraine right now and similar incidents that have happened and are happening to people around the world — all of us, especially those in power, need to understand that the trauma that comes with war isn’t just the PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) experienced by soldiers,” Timmer said. “Everyone exposed to war is traumatized. As the research shows, it can easily change how everyday people view violence. It’s easier to see violence as a response to a situation when it seems like violence is taking place all around you.”

Timmer said her findings are particularly relevant in light of Russia’s invasion of her native Ukraine, which is being played out, often in real time, on social media around the world. The war comes on the heels of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the often-violent reactions to mask and vaccine mandates; the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests.

“With social media, war is no longer a couple minutes on the news and then you turn back to your day,” she said. “You can click on an app like TikTok on your smartphone and see gruesome images of the war in Ukraine. As a result, the war becomes much more personal, and so many more of us, not just those of us with family and loved ones in Ukraine, are being exposed to the true violence of war. Add onto that the trauma we all are experiencing from the pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and everything else, and the way we see violence — when dealing with interpersonal experiences, or as a viable solution to certain problems — could change. And that is something we all need to be aware of.”

Her paper, “Violent Conflict in Contemporary Europe: Specifying the Relationship Between War Exposure and Interpersonal Violence in a War-Weary Country,” was published last week in the British Journal of Criminology and is one of the first quantitative studies to examine the pathways between war exposure and violent behavior in civilian populations. Her co-authors were Olena Antonaccio and Robert J. Johnson, professors of sociology and criminology at the University of Miami; Ekaterina V. Botchkovar, professor of criminology and criminal justice at Northeastern University; and Lorine A. Hughes, professor of public affairs at the University of Colorado, Denver.

Antonaccio, Johnson and Botchkovar are also co-authors on Timmer’s second paper, “Stress and Depression as Pathways between Violent Conflict Exposure and Moral Beliefs: Why People Sometimes Condone ‘Bad’ Things.” That paper is expected to be published soon in Peace and Conflict: Journal of Peace Psychology. It is among the first of such research projects to examine the relationship between vicarious war exposure and moral beliefs in Ukraine, particularly when factoring in daily stressors and depression.

For both studies, the researchers surveyed adult residents of two Ukrainian cities, Lviv and Kharkiv, to understand the impact war exposure, direct and vicarious, had on their interpersonal relationships, and the likelihood of committing a violent act against another person. The researchers also gathered data on how exposure to war impacted the residents’ moral beliefs about when violence is an appropriate solution.

Timmer and her colleagues hoped their research would provide insight for developing better policies and peace-making strategies in war and post-war contexts.

Now, Timmer said, she is worried that Russia’s decision earlier this month to escalate the attacks into a full-scale war on Ukraine will have global implications, not just for governments, but for ordinary citizens.

“None of us know how this is going to end. None of us know what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin really wants,” said Timmer, who is part of an effort to help Ukrainians escape the violence in their country. “We all need to be aware of what his actions mean for all of us. The war is in Ukraine, but, because of social media, we are all exposed to its violence. That could impact how we view the use of violence, among our friends and family or as a solution to a problem.”
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art

CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.
FULL STORY...

March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Ranks Among Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Honorees

CalArts Ranks Among Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Honorees
Friday, Mar 4, 2022
The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Feb. 28, 2022 the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2021-22. California Institute of the Arts ranked as the top producer of student Fulbright recipients for four-year special-focus institutions.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Selected for Film Independent’s 2022 Project Involve

CalArtians Selected for Film Independent’s 2022 Project Involve
Friday, Mar 4, 2022
California Institute of the Arts graduates Javier Barboza (Film/Video BFA 2008) and Rui Xu (Theater MFA 2020) are among the 30 filmmakers selected for Project Involve 2022, Film Independent’s free nine-month program mentorship and workshop.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Artist Association Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is now accepting applications to all high school seniors in the Hart District for this years scholarship awards. 
Santa Clarita Artist Association Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards
Wallet Hub: SCV Ranks Number 1 Among Cities with Biggest Credit Card Debt Paydown
Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of credit card debt downpay for 2021, ranking Santa Clarita as the number one city among those it surveyed. 
Wallet Hub: SCV Ranks Number 1 Among Cities with Biggest Credit Card Debt Paydown
GO! Santa Clarita Now Offers Citywide Service
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to expand GO! Santa Clarita to a citywide service.
GO! Santa Clarita Now Offers Citywide Service
SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award
The SCV Relay For Life chapter was awarded the prestigious “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” Award for the West Region of the United States.
SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award
City Seeks High School Artists For Library Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking high school, 9th -12th grade, artists, writers, creatives and students for an upcoming art exhibit at Valencia Library.
City Seeks High School Artists For Library Exhibit
Caltrans Ask Public Input For Pedestrian, Cyclist Draft Plan
Caltrans is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which identifies locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Caltrans Ask Public Input For Pedestrian, Cyclist Draft Plan
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Expands Therapeutic Awareness Across County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 55 additional deaths and 1,157 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Expands Therapeutic Awareness Across County
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
"Lilies of the Field," based on the classic novel by the same name, opens Friday, March 11, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne opening. The show runs through April 9.
March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
Canyons Women’s Tennis Wins Eighth Straight at Santa Monica
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis traveled to Santa Monica College and tacked on its eighth straight conference win as the Cougars bested the Corsairs in a 6-3 road victory on Thursday, March 3.
Canyons Women’s Tennis Wins Eighth Straight at Santa Monica
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Infections Continue to Decline in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 additional deaths and 852 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with nine new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Infections Continue to Decline in L.A. County
Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall
Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.
Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
Hart District Announces Face Masks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, published a communication to Hart District families informing them that face masks will become optional at all school facilities on March 12. Indoor masking will no longer be required for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.
Hart District Announces Face Masks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Princess Cruises recently celebrated and honored the Discovery Princess Madrina, Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak, currently serving onboard Sky Princess, leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department. Her main role is to ensure exceptional guest experience from entertainment to food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Freshman Dom De Luca won medalist honors for the first time this season and all six Cougars starters finished in the top-10 of the individual field as College of the Canyons stayed undefeated in conference play with a four-stroke victory over runner-up Santa Barbara City College at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, March 7.
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Unincorporated L.A. County Minimum Wage Increases to $15.96 on July 1
The minimum wage for workers in unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County will be $15.96 per hour beginning July 1, 2022, the county's Chief Executive Office announced on Monday. The new 6.4 percent rate increase was determined based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. This is the first increase calculated by the office following the automatic scheduled increases established upon the passage of the Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016.
Unincorporated L.A. County Minimum Wage Increases to $15.96 on July 1
March 10: Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
March 10: Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Holiday Home Tour League will host a fashion show and tea luncheon Thursday, March 31 at the Bridgeport Clubhouse to benefit Henry Mayo's Center for Women and Newborns.
March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
Cougars Season Ends with Postseason Loss
No. 7 College of the Canyons Women's Basketball had its season come to an end at the hands of No. 2 Irvine Valley College by an 80-43 final score on Saturday, with the Lasers using the victory to advance to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tourney.
Cougars Season Ends with Postseason Loss
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
