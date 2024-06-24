LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is set to roll out a fresh, data-oriented strategy aimed at curtailing crime throughout L.A. County. The Crime Strategy Unit (CSU) will employ extensive data analysis and strategic assessment to pinpoint prevalent crimes, emerging trends and focal points within the jurisdiction of the LASD.

Subsequently, the CSU will implement detailed initiatives tailored to address crime in these targeted areas. Collaborating closely with relevant patrol stations and specialized units, the CSU will devise customized strategies to mitigate the identified criminal activities.

Policing in the 21st century requires active community engagement and efficient crime reduction efforts that strengthen public trust. This innovative crime strategy unit not only leads to safer neighborhoods but also strengthened community relations and an enhanced quality of life for residents.

Patrol Stations have been utilizing crime data to allocate resources in their respective areas and will continue to optimize local strategies. With the establishment of the CSU, an additional layer is being added to existing crime suppression efforts to reinforce public safety.

The Department’s foremost priority is ensuring the safety of our communities, and we are dedicated to expanding our strategies to combat crime utilizing all available departmental resources.

CSU personnel will consistently monitor the effectiveness of implemented strategies by analyzing current crime data, and a final report will be submitted to Department executives for review, enabling the evaluation and enhancement of strategies.

Under Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna’s leadership, the Department has prioritized the development and implementation of new, evidence-based approaches to law enforcement. The creation of the CSU is a prime example of how the Department is affecting meaningful and enduring improvements in the communities we serve.

“By reducing crime in our communities, we are also strengthening community relationships and public trust,” said Luna. “We cannot achieve this alone—we rely on the community to trust us with information about crimes and to support proactive measures, such as the Crime Strategy Unit, to enhance public safety. Safeguarding communities and community members have always been our ultimate goal, and the Department will continue to address crime comprehensively and strategically at every level.”

One of the first initiatives for the CSU is to target Grand Theft Auto in LASD jurisdictions. The Department has seen a 50% increase in Grand Theft Auto in the last five years within our areas, thus CSU will be working on implementing strategies in six designated patrol stations across the County to address the rise in auto thefts. As plans are put into action, they will be assessed at several time intervals to ensure success and efficiency.

