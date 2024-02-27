CSUN’s Lulu Sanchez Earns Big West Freshman of the Week

Lulu Sanchez was named Big West Freshman Softball Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 26. Sanchez, who earned her first career Big West honor, batted .357 with four RBI in helping California State University, Northridge pick up three wins during the week.

Sanchez helped CSUN defeat Dayton in nine innings 8-7 this past Tuesday with two key hits. She registered a game-tying two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning before collecting the winning hit in the bottom of the ninth. Against the Flyers, she finished with three hits.

At the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, Sanchez gathered two hits including a double, a walk and an RBI. Sanchez scored a run in the opener, a 6-4 win over Seattle U, which ran CSUN’s win streak to 10 games. She reached base twice in a 3-0 win over Bethune-Cookman while she drove in a run to close the weekend against Rutgers.

Overall, Sanchez has three runs with four RBI. She is hitting .370 with a .444 slugging percentage. Sanchez has also maintained a perfect fielding percentage in 10 games in the outfield.

CSUN has collected two Big West Player of the Week awards already this season with Lauryn Carranco earning Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 19.

CSUN (11-3) prepares to hit the road for the San Diego Classic at the USD Softball Complex. The Matadors will face UNLV on Friday, Mar. 1, at 11:30 a.m. They will later take on San Diego at 2 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...