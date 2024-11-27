DACC to Conduct Pet Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated L.A. County

Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field pet licensing efforts in the unincorporated area of Castaic beginning on Jan. 2, 2025.

Field pet licensing efforts are designed to ensure that residents’ dogs and cats are in compliance with mandatory pet licensing, spay/neuter, and microchipping requirements. Additionally, California law requires that all dogs over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies and licensed. The County of Los Angeles requires the same for all cats. Puppies may be vaccinated at three months but are not required to be vaccinated until four months of age. Securing a dog or cat license is also essential to assisting animal control agencies if a pet becomes lost.

Pet owners in Los Angeles County must have a valid and up to date pet license and their pet must be spayed/neutered and microchipped if they reside in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County (as well as within cities that contract with the County and who have adopted the County’s ordinance regarding animals).

Residents not in compliance may be subject to license fees, delinquency charges, and a $40 field enforcement fee (to offset the cost of the Department’s field services).

DACC will be observing an amnesty period Dec. 1, 2024, through Feb. 28, 2025, where late charges and field enforcement fees will be waived.

You can secure a new license or renew your pets license at animalcare.lacounty.gov. Information on licensing fees can also be found on the website. Pet owners may also secure a new license or renew their pets license by printing the application online at animalcare.lacounty.gov and mailing it to us or by visiting your local County animal care center.

DACC offers low-cost vaccination/microchips clinics (microchips implantation is $7.50) and low-cost assistance (for individuals who qualify) for spay and neuter surgeries. Please visit our website or stop by your local County of Los Angeles animal care center for more information about these services.

