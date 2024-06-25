June 26: Teen Library Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt

Embark on a Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt, Wednesday, June 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the teen area at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Explore, discover and learn about local wildlife and plants while having fun with your friends and win a prize.

Visit the Old Town Newhall Branch for this free program for teens grades 6 through 12.

For more info visit the Santa Clarita Valley Library website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...