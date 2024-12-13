header image

December 13


1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902
Auto Club Topper
Dec. 16: Castaic School Board Organizational Meeting
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
Castaic Union School District

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, Ca 91355.

Current members of the Castaic School board include:

Janene Maxon, President

Trustee Area A

Term: December 2020 to December 2024

Fred Malcomb, Clerk

Trustee Area C

Term: December 2020 to December 2024

Mayreen Burk, Member

Trustee Area E

Term: December 2022 to December 2026

Laura Pearson, Member

Trustee Area B

Term: December 2022 to December 2026

Vincent Titiriga, Member

Trustee Area D

Term: June 2023 to December 2024

Maxon did not run for re-election and has announced her retirement after serving in various capacities in the Castaic School District since 1988.

Erik L. Richardson was elected in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election to fill the District Area A seat vacated by Maxon.

Malcomb, representing Trustee Area C and Titiriga, representing Trustee Area D, retained their board seats after no candidates filed paperwork to run against them in the 2024 general election.

The agenda includes election of a new board president.

View the complete agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=26723.

Public Participation

Any citizen is welcome to attend Board Meetings. Citizens who have concerns regarding the items which are being considered by the Board are given an opportunity to express their opinion.

A “Request to Address the Board” must be completed and given to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent as soon as possible and prior to the start of the meeting. Any additional materials (e.g. copies of your remarks, charts or graphs, copies of articles, or reports) you present will be copied and presented to all Board members after the meeting. The Board President will randomly call on persons submitting cards. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; please limit your comments to a maximum of three minutes when read aloud. Your request must contain your name, address, phone number, and the organization you represent. The Board will take all comments under advisement for possible future discussion and/or action.

Public records related to the public session agenda, that are distributed to the Governing Board less than 72 hours before a regular meeting may be inspected by the public at 28131 Livingston Avenue, Valencia, CA 91355, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Disability Information

In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s Governing Board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 257-4500, ext. 1500. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodations and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
