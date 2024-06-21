June 22: The Cube Hosts Inaugural Girls, Women’s Hockey Tourney

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will hold the inaugural Girls and Women’s Three-on-Three Hockey Tournament on Saturday, June 22.

The event will feature a series of games culminating in championship matches at 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on The Pond ice rink.

The tournament will feature three divisions: 8 and under, 9–12-year-olds and 18+. Competing teams are from Los Angeles, Simi Valley, Santa Barbara and Santa Clarita, promising a diverse and competitive array of talent.

Admission for all games will be free. While attending the tournament, visitors can enjoy a variety of amenities at The Cube. The on-site restaurant, The Grille, offers a range of fan-favorite foods. Additionally, The Top Shelf provides crafted cocktails, local brews and more.

For more information about the conference, please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.

For more information about events at The Cube visit www.thecubesantaclarita.com.

