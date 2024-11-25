Dec. 6: Eclipse Theatre LA, Family Promise Partner for ‘HOHOHO’ Holiday Fundraiser

Eclipse Theatre L.A. is teaming up with Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley to present a night of laughter, cheer and giving back 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 with the “Highly Offbeat-Hilariously Offensive-Holiday Fundraiser.”

This is a PG-13 Christmas variety show that delivers outrageous entertainment while supporting a worthy cause and will leave audiences laughing their way onto Santa’s nice list.

Patrons will be greeted by “Hot Santas” in the lobby for festive selfies before diving into a lineup of edgy comedy, sultry burlesque performances and even a gruesomely magical holiday act.

Highlights of the night include:

A risqué “Santa Baby” burlesque chair dance.

The hilarious antics of the “Holiday Icon Support Group” will offer plenty of surprises to keep the audience gasping, guffawing and more.

This special event isn’t just about entertainment, it’s about making a difference. All ticket sales and proceeds will directly benefit Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families in need.

Performers include Jim Edson, Ingrid Blanco, Jade Aubuchon, Jeff Frame, Jason Endicott, Peter Schiavelli, Mike Davies, Rachel Logan, Chris Loprete, Gin Treadwell, Ally Loprete, Liam Johnson, Abi Bowling and Marcus Moody.

Don’t miss this opportunity to give back while indulging in a little holiday mischief. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information and to purchase tickets or sponsorship packages, visit the Family Promise of SCV website.

