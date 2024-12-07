header image

December 6
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser
| Friday, Dec 6, 2024
Snap Sports

SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) is hosting a Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Paseo Club in Valencia. The round-robin tournament pickleball games will begin at 8 a.m. and will wrap up around 4:30 p.m.

The Paseo Club is located at 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

SNAP Sports is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(c)(3) non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers committed to providing inclusive sports programs that empower individuals with special needs, regardless of age or disability, to develop physical fitness, build confidence and foster friendships.

SNAP Sports programs span a variety of sports, such as Adaptive ice skating, ice hockey, flag football, cheerleading and a running club.

All programs are tailored to accommodate the unique abilities of the athletes and are offered free of charge to participants, with the exception of ice hockey, which has a nominal registration fee.

Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to stop by the Paseo Club to watch the tournament play, shoot pucks with the Los Angeles Kings Crew and visit the vendors participating in the event.

Vendors include:

Perspire Sauna Studio

Lakshmi Lotus Yoga Massage

J Bloom Jewelry

Courtney’s Cookies

Dara McHenry – Life Vantage

TepSuz Photography

Click here to visit the vendors.

The event features 25 raffle items, including L.A. Kings gear, gift cards, gift certificates for skate lessons, pickleball lessons, boozy gift baskets and more.

Guests can play ping pong, enjoy drinks and BBQ and support SNAP Sports, all at the beautiful Paseo Club.

For those unable to attend the event but who want to support SNAP Sports here’s how you can contribute:

Visit the SNAP Sports donation page https://snaphockey.networkforgood.com/projects/42111-snap-sports?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_3601840.

Share the SNAP Sports mission with your friends and family by visiting https://snaphockey.networkforgood.com/projects/42111-snap-sports?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_3601840 and sharing the donation page.

Follow Snap Sports on social media and spread the word using the hashtag #GiveSNAPSports.

For more information on SNAP Sports visit www.snaphockey.org.
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council

Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).
FULL STORY...

SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3

SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
As the holiday season nears, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi

Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at Barnes and Noble.
FULL STORY...

Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family

Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
This holiday season, you can make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues. Your generous contributions can provide essential support, helping those in need find hope and healing.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 22: PAC Presents ‘The Lead Singers of Classic Rock’
Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of the band Chicago, and Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of the band Boston, team up for a night of classic rock music spanning the 70's, 80's and 90's, "The Lead Singers of Classic Rock", 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
March 22: PAC Presents ‘The Lead Singers of Classic Rock’
L.A. Public Health Confirms Measles Case in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious at the end of November.
L.A. Public Health Confirms Measles Case in County
Dec. 16: SCV Chamber Hosts Retail Theft Event, Survey
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses and community members to a critical discussion on retail theft
Dec. 16: SCV Chamber Hosts Retail Theft Event, Survey
SCV Sheriff’s Station Looking for Vehicle Tied to Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in a series of catalytic converter thefts. Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4. The suspect vehicle was observed leaving the scenes of eight catalytic converter thefts in Canyon Country, Valencia/Saugus and Stevenson Ranch.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Looking for Vehicle Tied to Catalytic Converter Thefts
Applications Now Accepted for Planning Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s planning commission as a result of Patsy Ayala’s election to the District 1 seat on the Santa Clarita City Council. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applications Now Accepted for Planning Commissioner
COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.
COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive to support students and families in need this holiday season. .
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays. Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays.
L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host "Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World" a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita's Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will waive all late penalties and field enforcement fees for pet owners purchasing or renewing pet licenses including in Santa Clarita (91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387, 91390) through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center
Santa will be at Valencia Town Center, located on the lower level near H&M for photos through Dec. 24.
Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center
County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is deeply saddened by the deaths of “Monty,” a 36-year-old horse and “Bertha,” a female 36-year-old bison, at William S. Hart Park.
County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
As we mark 37 years of cityhood, it’s time to look back on the journey we’ve taken to become the incredible city we are all proud to call home.
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly
The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people were killed in the United States in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly
Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial
The opening and ribbon cutting of Greenworks Commercial Support Center presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 29023 The Old Valencia Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial
Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
College of the Canyons Music presents a free event, "Awake My Soul and Sing" 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the main stage at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
There is currently one space available for the Wildland Weed Warriors' project on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, and three spots available for its Saturday, Dec. 21 project at Elsmere Canyon Open Space. These activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
The Master's University's women's volleyball team lost its first pool play match to the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs at the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
Brown Named Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars' class of 10 All-League selections.
Brown Named Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story]
Wayside
SCVNews.com