Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser

SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) is hosting a Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Paseo Club in Valencia. The round-robin tournament pickleball games will begin at 8 a.m. and will wrap up around 4:30 p.m.

The Paseo Club is located at 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

SNAP Sports is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(c)(3) non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers committed to providing inclusive sports programs that empower individuals with special needs, regardless of age or disability, to develop physical fitness, build confidence and foster friendships.

SNAP Sports programs span a variety of sports, such as Adaptive ice skating, ice hockey, flag football, cheerleading and a running club.

All programs are tailored to accommodate the unique abilities of the athletes and are offered free of charge to participants, with the exception of ice hockey, which has a nominal registration fee.

Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to stop by the Paseo Club to watch the tournament play, shoot pucks with the Los Angeles Kings Crew and visit the vendors participating in the event.

Vendors include:

Perspire Sauna Studio

Lakshmi Lotus Yoga Massage

J Bloom Jewelry

Courtney’s Cookies

Dara McHenry – Life Vantage

TepSuz Photography

Click here to visit the vendors.

The event features 25 raffle items, including L.A. Kings gear, gift cards, gift certificates for skate lessons, pickleball lessons, boozy gift baskets and more.

Guests can play ping pong, enjoy drinks and BBQ and support SNAP Sports, all at the beautiful Paseo Club.

For those unable to attend the event but who want to support SNAP Sports here’s how you can contribute:

Visit the SNAP Sports donation page https://snaphockey.networkforgood.com/projects/42111-snap-sports?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_3601840.

Share the SNAP Sports mission with your friends and family by visiting https://snaphockey.networkforgood.com/projects/42111-snap-sports?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_3601840 and sharing the donation page.

Follow Snap Sports on social media and spread the word using the hashtag #GiveSNAPSports.

For more information on SNAP Sports visit www.snaphockey.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...