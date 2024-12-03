Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Summit Park, 26147 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The new center is located in the former YMCA building. The event will kick off with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by guided tours of the facility and a Belly Flop Contest where staff from the city, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and California Highway Patrol will compete for the biggest splash, sound and slap.

This 12,000-square-foot Community Center will feature the city’s first indoor pool, complete with three lanes for year-round swim classes, water aerobics, adult learn-to-swim programs and more.

This site will also host an array of contract classes, including Tai Chi and MELT, to support wellness and recreation.

In January, the city will offer three-year-old Primetime Preschool classes, as well as a new Parent and Me class. Looking forward to the summer, the community center will also be home to the popular Camp Clarita program, ensuring endless opportunities for fun and growth for they city’s youngest residents.

Don’t miss the chance to explore the new facility and learn more about all of the upcoming recreational opportunities for the Santa Clarita community.

This will be the third community center opened in Santa Clarita. The other centers are the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321 and the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

For more information about the Valencia Community Center, please contact Lisa Nikkila at lnikkila@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...