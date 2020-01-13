Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday

In a crackdown on unsafe speed near local schools, four Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station motorcycle deputies handed out more than 40 speeding tickets on Monday.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“SCV Sheriff’s (Station) motor deputies had a ‘school assignment’ (Monday). With area schools resuming Monday after winter break, deputies used the opportunity to run a special enforcement to watch for any unsafe driving that might compromise students’ safety.

“This morning, more than 40 citations were issued by four motor deputies.

“More than half of the citations (25) were for unsafe speed.

“Seven motorists were caught speeding in front of elementary schools.

“Fifteen citations were issued for cell phone use and one citation was for a suspended driver’s license.

“Our community, our families — slow down.”