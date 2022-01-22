Dr. Gwendolyn Delgado Named Newest Assistant Principal at Golden Valley High School

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Gwendolyn Delgado as the newest assistant principal at Golden Valley High School.

Delgado has worked in the Hart District since 2017 beginning at La Mesa Junior High School where she taught seventh and eighth grade History and ASB. At La Mesa she also served as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports coach as well as intervention and Title I coordinator.

Delgado moved to Golden Valley High School in 2019 where she has taught ACHIEVE, World History and Ethnic Studies. She also served as the EL coordinator at Golden Valley.

Prior to coming to the Hart District, Dr. Delgado taught seventh and eighth grade History and ASB at Green Acres Middle School in Visalia Unified School District. There she was also department chair, PBIS and Culturally Responsive Teaching/Diversity Coach.

“Dr. Delgado is yet another example of the outstanding leadership that is developed within the Hart District,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Her dedication to excellence in education can not only be found in her own academic achievements but also in her high professional standards and dedication to student outcomes. I am pleased to welcome her into this new role.”

In addition to teaching and other leadership positions, Delgado has been an administrative intern in the Hart District and participated in many committees including the Equity & Diversity Committee, Ethnic Studies Committee and she also served as a member of the California Dual Immersion Team.

Additionally, Delgado served on a collaboration project with the California Department of Education to create a model school project that supports EL and Special Education Students.

Delgado has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Central American Studies from California State University, Northridge, a Master’s Degree in Multicultural Education from Fresno State and a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership and Change from the University of Southern California.

