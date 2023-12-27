Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Simi Dabah Sculpture Collection

Third of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
In 2009 the Santa Clarita City Council demonstrated its commitment to public art when it founded the Santa Clarita Arts Commission.
In a further vote of commitment to the arts the Santa Clarita City Council approved the Arts Master Plan in 2016 which has become the Arts Commission’s guiding document to provide arts, entertainment and cultural development throughout the city.
As part of the plan the following vision statement was issued:
“The city of Santa Clarita will be recognized as a ‘city of the arts,’ where the lives of residents, artists and visitors are enriched through artistic and cultural experiences.”
The plan mandated that public art planning and selection utilize peer review and community input to ensure that public art pieces meet the goals of providing enjoyable and attractive public spaces that reflect the character of the community.
Susan Shapiro, a member of the Arts Commission, said the implementation of an Arts Master Plan was a milestone for the commission.
“The Master Plan made it possible to show the city’s commitment to public art,” she said. “In addition, the Arts Master Plan is an important way to show support for artists in the community.”
Focusing on Sculpture
This five-part series will mostly focus on public art sculptures which reside within the city limits of Santa Clarita. Many of the sculptures are located in city parks.
Public art sculpture in Santa Clarita includes 46 installations, some include more than one sculpture piece, listed on the city of Santa Clarita Public Art Tour, of which five are temporary sculpture installations.
To see the full tour visit https://scpublicart.goodbarber.app/art-pieces/c/4.
Simi Dabah Sculpture Collecton
College of the Canyons has the largest collection of Simi Dabah sculptures in the world. Installed at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, the unique welded-steel sculptures are created from industrial scrap metal by Dabah, a prolific artist who believes that transforming scrap metal into works of art is not just friendly to the environment, but inspirational for the viewer.
College of the Canyons has 44 sculptures on permanent display at the college’s two main campuses. The first sculptures were installed beginning in the summer of 2014, with the official dedication of the Simi Dabah Sculpture Collection occurring at the Performing Arts Center on Nov. 6, 2014.
Dabah attended the Sculpture Collection dedication to be honored for his generous donation, representing the largest collection of permanently installed Dabah sculptures anywhere. He offered some personal insights into his craft and inspiration and witnessed the unveiling of the sculpture the college has named “Phoenix,” located just outside the building’s lobby.
“This particular placement at this college has been one of the most exciting that I can think of,” he said. “I’m privileged to have been asked to do it, and I’m more privileged to see the results of the work that was done so spectacularly.”
COC Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook personally selected each sculpture and determined where they would be installed as part of a campus-beautification project for the college’s 45th anniversary.
A self-taught artist/welder Dabah has been creating welded-steel sculptures from industrial scrap for more than 50 years.
His sculptures include a wide spectrum of non-representational designs, ranging from table-top size to more than 30 feet high. The pieces are left in their natural state, rusting to a warm patina.
Dabah’s sculptures have been installed at some 250 locations over the past four decades.
Dabah has created just over 2,000 sculptures since 1970. He officially retired from sculpture making in 2018.
The Simi Dabah Sculpture Garden in Joshua Tree is open on most Saturdays for people to view the 8.5 acres of sculptures.
To meet Dabah and watch the dedication ceremony at College of the Canyons of the Simi Dabah Sculpture Collection view this video from SCVTV:
https://scvtv.com/2014/11/08/simi-dabah-sculpture-collection.
This third exploration of public art sculptures in Santa Clarita will start at College of the Canyons, explore sculpture at City Hall and other Valencia locations before ending at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons.
To begin the third public art tour visit:
Simi Dabah Sculpture Collection – Valencia
26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,
Valencia, CA 91355
Artist: Simi Dabah
Date: 2014
Type: Sculpture
Placement: College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus
To view a pdf map of where each sculpture is placed on campus and the name of each sculpture visit https://www.canyons.edu/_resources/documents/administration/pio/2023-Dabah-Sculptures-Brochure-508.pdf
Nexus
26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,
Valencia, CA 91355
Artist: Idelle Okman Tyzbir
Date: 2015
Material: Stainless steel
Location: College of the Canyons campus
This stainless steel sculpture was designed for a metal sculpturing course the artist taught at College of the Canyons. She was asked to create the course with the idea that it would end with a completed sculpture on campus.
The artist designed it, and the students fabricated at her direction. The original design was presented to and chosen by the school’s Chancellor, Dr. Dianne Van Hook. The concept: Reaching the nexus of your dreams through education, hard work, teamwork and by developing communication and networking skills.
Student Fabricators:
Gina Bogna, Glenn Bogna, Don Borsotti, Victor Luster, Matthew Macphee, William R. Mouton Sr. (class assistant), Mark Nowicki, Matt Rhoads, Tyler B. Sikkema, Anita Simich, Mark Simich, Brian Thrasher, and Brandon Wingate.
Archways
24533 Valencia Blvd.,
Valencia, CA 91355
Artists: Mark Grieve and Ilana Spector
Date: 2013
Type: Sculpture
Material: Steel
Placement: McBean Regional Transit Center
Made of steel hoops, Archways, is a large composition of intersecting planes. Archways, is designed to enhance life’s daily rhythms and to enhance and beautify a community hub. It is an artwork giving the viewer a visual ride while going through the day’s activities.
With an open-ended interpretation, as the viewer changes through time, the piece changes through time. The goal of the work is to harmonize the transportation hub with the environment by creating a conceptual intersection.
Going on a Picnic
On the Move
23920 Valencia Blvd.,
Valencia, CA 91355
Artist: Shuko Nielsen
Date: 2000
Material: Metal
Placement: City Hall
These two sculptures, “Going on a Picnic” (three-figure piece) and “On the Move” were created by Tokyo-born artist Shuko Nielsen.
In 2000, Shuko was working as an interpreter in the creative department at Tokyo Disney, where she was exposed to art and design on a daily basis.
In 2002, Shuko came to the United States and in 2009 became a resident of Santa Clarita.
“Life is traveling. So, why not on a bicycle? We can enjoy the sun and air. Let’s have fun.” – Shuko Nielsen.
Bronco Buster (replica)
23920 Valencia Blvd.,
Valencia, CA 91355
Artist: Frederic Remington
Date: Unknown installation date at City Hall
Material: Bronze
Placement: City Hall
Originally created in 1895, the iconic bronze “Bronco Buster” was the first, and remains the most popular, of all of Remington’s sculptures. This is a replica of that sculpture, which portrays a rugged Western frontier cowboy character fighting to stay aboard a rearing, plunging bronco, with a stirrup swinging free, a quirt in one hand and a fistful of mane and reins in the other.
IMAG_NE
23743 W. Valencia Blvd.,
Valencia, CA 91355
Artist: Emma Anna
Date: 2019
Material: Fiberglass
Placement: At the West Valencia Boulevard entrance to the Valencia Library
The “Imag_ne” sculpture resembles large oversized Scrabble tiles assembled side-by-side to spell out the word “Imagine” – except the “I” of the word is missing.
The blank space invites people to stand in place of the missing “I” to help complete the word. The sculpture also encourages those viewing the sculpture to allow a space in their day for imagination, an objective that the Valencia Library aspires to achieve every day with their free and educational community resources and programs.
“The capacity to imagine is an inherently human characteristic, shared by all. Its power inspires us to imagine new possibilities, and different ways of looking at the world and each other,” said Anna, an Australian-born visual artist.
The concept for “Imag_ne” was originally conceived as a major project to support her work towards a Master’s in Public Art, at RMIT University in Melbourne. What began as a university project, became an internationally acclaimed public sculpture that traveled around the world to places such as Florida, Australia and Denmark.
Meet the artist and learn more about public art in Santa Clarita in this video from SCVTV:
https://scvtv.com/2020/01/01/imag_ne/
Climbing Tree Bear
24201 Valencia Blvd.,
Artist: Corey Stein
Date: 2009
Type: Sculpture
Material: Fiberglass
Placement: Westfield Valencia Town Center (The Patios)
One of six “art bears” that grace sites around Santa Clarita. Each life-sized replica is more than 10 feet in length and more than 5 feet tall.
The artist, Corey Stein, has describes her art as “environmental observations and connections.” Most of the concepts for her projects come from things she has seen on the street and in nature. She hopes that her art is both educational and funny.
Growing Wings
23551 Magic Mountain Parkway,
Valencia, CA 91355
Artist: Hilde DeBruyne
Date: 2021
Type: Sculpture
Material: Painted Steel
Placement: South Fork Trailhead
Growing Wings is a contemporary, organic, metal sculpture in a warm Ferrari Red. Two wings are opening up and emerge into a gracious uplifting movement, referring to the metamorphosis of a butterfly.
DeBruyne was born in Belgium to a family of artists. She studied Art History and Archeology at the University of Ghent. Her rather abstract organic work reflects the nature and the authenticity of the cycle of life.
Meet DeBruyne and learn about her sculpture in this video from SCVTV:
https://scvtv.com/2021/10/07/finding-art-growing-wings-at-south-fork-trailhead/
Simi Dabah Sculpture Collection – Canyon Country
17200 Sierra Highway,
Canyon Country, CA 91351
Artist: Simi Dabah
Date: 2014
Material: Welded Steel
Placement: College of the Canyons, Canyon Country Campus
To view a pdf map of where each sculpture is placed on campus and the name of each sculpture visit https://www.canyons.edu/_resources/documents/administration/pio/2023-Dabah-Sculptures-Brochure-508.pdf
