Feb. 10: Fall in Love at City Pet Adoption Day

It’s the purr-fect time to fall in love and adopt a pet. The city of Santa Clarita, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center, is excited to invite residents to an adoption event, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Join us on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Mitchell River House, 16950 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and meet cats and dogs that are currently available for adoption from the Castaic Animal Center. As an incentive to adopt and not shop, the city will waive all adoption fees for residents who adopt an animal at the event.

Residents can expect to meet a variety of animals and have the opportunity to walk, play and get to know them before choosing to adopt.

Throughout the week, the city’s social media pages will also feature animals that are ready to find their “fur-ever” homes. If you would like to view available animals online, residents can also visit animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Those interested in adopting at Pet Adoption Day will be responsible for paying the license fee, which is typically $20 for dogs and $5 for cats, with all other fees covered by the city.

For more information on the upcoming Pet Adoption Day, please contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

