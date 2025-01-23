Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.

The presentation will be held at the Newhall Press Room, 24257 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Cost to members is $20, nonmembers $40.

Looking to grow your small business without spending a fortune? Join the Small Business Council for a hands-on session packed with cost-effective marketing strategies.

Learn creative ways to use social media, guerrilla tactics and community engagement to boost your brand on a budget.

The panel, including Brian Schlick of SchlickArt and Ashley Carson of Elevate Virtual Business Solutions, will share actionable tips tailored specifically for small businesses.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect, learn and take your business to the next level.

Register at www.scvchamber.com/events/small-business-council-marketing-strategies-on-a-shoestring-bduget.

