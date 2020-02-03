Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7

The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the taste of a world-famous Dodger Dog – it must be time for Santa Clarita Dodger Day!

The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase tickets now for the 43rd Annual City of Santa Clarita Dodger Day, to see their hometown Los Angeles Dodgers take on their National League West foes, the Colorado Rockies, at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, June 7, at 1:10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 18, at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online by visiting SCVDodgerDay.com.

A portion of each ticket purchased through the SCV Dodger Day website will be donated to the Santa Clarita Disaster Coalition to benefit those affected by the shooting at Saugus High School in November 2019.

Ticket prices range from $33 each for Preferred Reserve seats to $80 Loge Box MVP seats. Also available to fans this year are tickets at Field Level, which are $62 each.

A limited number of tickets are available in each seating tier. Residents will be able to select their preferred seats prior to purchasing tickets.

For more information, visit SCVDodgerDay.com or contact Ashley Gurrola at 661-250-3708.